Fatal Fury's top anime girlfriend Mai "bounces" into Street Fighter 6, and her bouncy arrival is driving Capcom to horny madness: "She's giving fierce. She's slaying"

Fatal Fury femme fatale Mai Shiranui recently joined Street Fighter 6 as one of the fighting game series' first guest characters, and her winsome existence seems to have made developer Capcom suddenly develop a worm in its brain and, uh, elsewhere.

It seems like all of Street Fighter's social media accounts have temporarily paused posting quotidian, asexual things like updates, bug fixes, etc. in order to collapse to their knees and start barking like untrained puppies. On TikTok, Capcom posts romantic footage of Mai's – let's face it – giant boobs – defying gravity as she leaps into a backflip amid cherry blossoms to the tune of Kelis' "Milkshake."

"Mai's milkshake brings all her foes to the yard," Capcom declares in the caption. Sure, Capcom, just her "foes." On Twitter, Capcom again references the song – which is about tits, ass, or any number of sexual acts, depending on who you ask – saying Mai "can teach you, but she'll have to charge."

Right. So, I've been noticing that Capcom is trying to be sneaky about all its barely veiled innuendos, following up winky references to how Mai is obviously so hot, it's an evolutionary innovation, with references to or footage of her seamless combat skill. That said, the developer is doing an embarrassing job of acting coy. Its pheromones are gushing like water from a fire hydrant. I can hear its horny wailing from like, three Street Fighters away.

"Play Mai for two reasons," Capcom says on Twitter, "ninja trickery and aerial attacks." OK, sure. "She's giving fierce. She's slaying," the developer says in another post.

But what am I supposed to make of Capcom's January announcement that "Mai from Fatal Fury promises to warm you up when she bounces in to #StreetFighter6 on February 5. Don't keep her waiting," with a fire emoji at the end? Capcom has even added more replay mechanics with its Mai update, allowing players to pause more easily. I have an idea: how about you all pause and look inward?

