Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero has 5,000 dialogue lines you can use to live out your wildest fan fiction ideas in Custom Battle

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero has about 5,000 lines of dialogue you can choose from when creating your dream scenarios in Custom Battle mode.

Want to know what would happen if Tien and Krillin ever decided to settle their differences over a good ol' fashioned brawl? What about Majin Vegeta vs. the teenaged Gohan that defeated Cell? Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero's Custom Battle mode will let you recreate your favorite face-offs from Dragon Ball history and live out your own personal dream fights by choosing from a massive roster of characters.

That in and of itself is nothing new, but in a new interview, game producer Jun Furutani revealed the impressive breadth of customization options you'll be able to use to make custom cutscenes.

"You will have multiple poses. For example, there are dozens of pre-made poses that you could use," Furutani said. "There is also a collection of dozens of pre-made facial expressions and so on and so on. So there's quite a lot of freedom when creating a scene to customize the way you want to create it. Additionally, there are scripts and subtitles that you can add to the cutscenes. There's a pre-selection of roughly 5,000 lines that can be used. Within these texts you can also switch certain nouns."

Again, we've been able to create custom battles in the Budokai Tenkaichi games since the beginning, but actually being able to create custom scenes from a selection of thousands of dialogue lines on top of facial expressions and other options is a new level of commitment to fan fiction.

Bandai Namco hasn't lifted the lid off the full Sparking Zero character roster yet, but we know it'll include all sorts of variations of fighters from Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball Super, the upcoming Dragon Ball Daima, and yes, even Dragon Ball GT.

Sparking Zero is the first new Budokai Tenkaichi game since 2007's Budokai Tenkaichi 3, which will be 17 years old when Sparking Zero launches on October 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

