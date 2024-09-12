After levels of cope rivaling the Silksong community, Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero's last-minute reveal of GT characters has fans over the moon: "I’m so happy I was wrong"

Since the announcement of Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero, series fans have had one thing on their mind: GT. Will Sparking Zero have GT characters? Will it not? Will they be held back for DLC? Each new character reveal trailer had the GT holdouts donning the clown makeup like so many Hollow Knight Silksong fans, but that all changed today with a new trailer officially confirming GT will be a part of the base roster.

You can see all the newly confirmed characters in action in the trailer below, but as the official site runs it down, the full list includes "Vegeta (GT) in his Super Saiyan 4 form, Pan (GT), Uub (GT), Majuub (GT), Baby Vegeta (GT), Super Baby 1 (GT), Super Baby 2 (GT), Great Ape Baby (GT), Syn Shenron (GT), Omega Shenron (GT), Goku (GT) in his Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan 3, and Super Saiyan 4 forms, and Gogeta (GT) in his Super Saiyan 4 form."

DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO â€“ GT Character Trailer - YouTube Watch On

GT has always been a bit of an odd duck in the Dragon Ball lineage, since it was a spin-off anime not directly based on Akira Toriyama's manga series. Some parts of the fandom continue to debate whether it's canon, and its events have rarely been referenced in the modern run of Dragon Ball Super. With all that in mind, there was never a real guarantee that any GT characters would appear as part of Sparking Zero.

Today, however, the Sparking Zero community is awash with celebrations of GT's announcement, and some gentle bullying of those who refused to believe it was going to happen. We've got the believers rubbing in their correct predictions, deniers owning up to their cynicism, and some truly galaxy-brained takes about how the truth was in front of us all along.

I think the sentiment of the community is best summed up by this comment from JMAX464: "I’m a clown. I really thought they were gonna milk your game by having no GT characters. I’m so happy I was wrong. We all win no matter if you were a coper or denier."

