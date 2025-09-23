After just 2 weeks in beta, League of Legends fighting game 2XKO gets October early access release date

Riot Games' League of Legends fighting game spinoff 2XKO has only been in closed beta for two weeks, but it already has a newly revealed early access release date: October 7.

In a video update, 2XKO executive producer Tom Cannon says 2XKO's closed beta ends the same day it launches into early access, simply because the restricted playtest yielded positive results.

"Let me remind you why we're doing closed beta at all. During closed beta, we've been rolling out and testing our server infrastructure across the globe," Cannon says. "Our ops and engineering teams have been tuning our matchmaker, finding and fixing bugs, and overall just verifying that everything is a go for launch. And at this point, things are holding up pretty well, and so we're ready to move on to the next phase of launching the game."

2XKO launched its closed beta on September 9, exactly two weeks ago, and six long years after its initial reveal under the codename Project L in 2019. Cannon recently told Edge the project "went back into R&D mode" after the announcement, which contributed to the long gap between reveal and beta, but director Shaun Rivera has lofty ambitions for the game, recently saying he wants it to rub shoulders with fighting game giants like Street Fighter.

"During early access, we'll dial in our in-season systems like the Battle Pass, Ranked, and balance tuning," adds Cannon. "And finally, starting in early access, we'll have no more content resets. Everything you get in early access will be yours to keep."

