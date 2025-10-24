Ex-PlayStation boss says the games industry is "littered" with Fortnite clones and "people trying to do Overwatch with different skins," but keep dreaming if you're just trying to get "big sacks of money"

News
By published

"For most it doesn't happen"

Overwatch 2
(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

If you're a video game developer with dreams of making it rich in the live-service space, former SIE chairman Shawn Layden says those might instead be illusions of grandeur.

It's no secret that certain corners of the game industry have become oversaturated, and although the frighteningly unpredictable downsizings that have been going on might argue otherwise, I don't see that changing any time soon with the expansion of the indie market and, sadly, the proliferation of AI.

See more Games News
Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick

After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.