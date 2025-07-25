EA Sports FC 26 has surprised me by forgoing a gimmicky selling point in favor of smarter, smaller tweaks: "Gameplay is always going to be the most important thing"

Abandon that off-parroted line about FC 26 being "the same game as last year". Three years into the post-FIFA era, the EA Sports juggernaut now offers a pair of contrasting experiences, depending on whether you play online or off. For Ultimate Team, the soccer stalwart is prioritising competitiveness. Matches are fast-paced and skill-focussed, with some elements of realism – such as human player fatigue – done away with. In career mode, however, simulation comes to the fore. Fixtures develop at a cerebral pace, your entire team tiring as the final whistle approaches.

We've extensively sampled both gameplay types across a two day hands-on and, as an old-school gamer weaned on Pro Evolution Soccer, came away preferring the sim style for now. EA's focus this year can be summarizsed as a little bit Blink 182: all the small things. FC 26's delicately implemented tweaks really come to the fore through that slowed-down, offline format.

(Image credit: EA)

Key info Developer: EA Vancouver

Publisher: EA

Platform(s): PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Switch 2, PC

Release date: September 26, 2025

Dribbling is super tight, enabling almost imperceptible changes of direction. Top-tier players will revel in maximizing their right-stick abilities, while novices can use timing – rather than stick skill – to turn a too-tight defender. Meanwhile, forwards more likely to hold off a CB than spin them benefit from enhanced physicality. Erling Haaland and Alexander Isak actively move a step or two away from the ball to shield it from gigantic centre-backs. Low driven shots return, and feel extra snappy when you find the bottom corner – although that is noticeably tougher, thanks to reworked keepers. New animations see goalies try to tip the ball wide or over rather than back into play, reducing the prevalence of sweaty rebound tap-ins.

If you're thinking 'those sound like the basics; what's the big gimmick?', you're not alone. The most encouraging aspect of FC 26 is the glaring lack of a big gimmick. Instead, EA Vancouver has spent 12 months drilling into user feedback, and attempting to improve upon EA FC 25 using specific fan suggestions.

"The gameplay fundamentals – the passing, the dribbling, the shooting, the goalkeeper – that was the [most common] feedback we received, so we just focussed on [those areas]: 'Let's take what we have, and refine it and polish it,'" says gameplay director Kantcho Doskov. "The combination of those things makes the gameplay better. More responsive, more consistent, with players moving as you expect, and passing sooner."

Change of pace

(Image credit: EA)

The shift from FC 25 is felt in granular improvements across both gameplay styles. As well as being re-animated, keepers are more intelligent in general, particularly in one-on-one scenarios: narrowing angles, and truly spreading their bodies. We see some shots denied by hand, others with the toe of an outstretched foot. A subtle masterstroke is the HUD addition below a player's name, denoting their foot preference and skill-move rating. Having this key intel onscreen rather than buried under menus directly affects gameplay – for instance, prompting you to cut inside onto your stronger foot with an inverted winger or full-back. It's a deft yet triumphant tweak.

Intriguingly, EA is so committed to improving gameplay, it's deliberately adding in some graphical clipping. 'Tacklebacks' are a FC 25 issue where you time your challenge correctly and should win the ball, but the engine deflects it to an opponent's team–mate. Or, even worse, lets the tackled player maintain possession, because your leg would have to clip 'through' an opponent to gain the ball. In FC 26, that's exactly what occurs, and it's a key element to making sure defending is as satisfying as all those attacking enhancements.

(Image credit: EA)

It's always a balance on the defensive side.

"It's always a balance on the defensive side," admits Doskov. "The dribbling is ultra-responsive now – but [the] jockey [mechanic] is as well. When a tackle occurs, if it's well timed, we've made sure the tackler will win the ball back. The clipping… it is what it is, but it makes the game fair and feels right."

The FC 25 meta has pulled this series away from goals created by crosses, but historically it's been my preferred attacking method – so we can't resist asking gameplay producer Thomas Caleffi whether it'll return as a viable approach. His answer is positive. "[We've worked on headers], particularly in authentic mode," says the passionate Brazilian. "We try to get the real-world success rates [and incorporate them]: how many headers are scored in the Premier League, crossing percentages, and conversation rates. It's difficult to do in competitive [mode] – but in authentic mode, it should match real life now."

Lights, camera, action

(Image credit: EA)

Presentation fiends may wince at the deliberate inclusion of clipping, but they have much to enjoy elsewhere. College Football 26's intros, mascots, and stadiums showcase the degree to which sports gamers love details, and FC 26 follows suit with myriad cosmetic tweaks. Find the net and a fresh overlay shows the scorer's shots and goal count for the current game, while scene-setting build-up includes more stadium facades – even Watford's Vicarage Road – and fan zones away from the host club. Oh, and coppers on horseback. Cool! Lighting is also less saturated, adding to the atmosphere but also making matches easier on the eye.

"Gameplay is always going to be the most important thing, but presentation is the wrapper that unifies everything," says creative director Fab Muoio. "With all the licensing and partnerships we have, the only way to really celebrate that is by creating amazing immersive experiences." Cleverly, that even includes the option to mix and match commentators, should you enjoy the dulcet Scot tones of Derek Rae, but prefer to pair them with Scouse ball of energy Sue Smith over the more dour Stewart Robson.

(Image credit: EA)

We're excited to put those voice combos to the test, alongside other new additions. Such as first-time passes, where you can leave your button press to the last possible second, rather than it being 'queued'. Or eight new set-piece assignments, including throws-in takers on either side of the pitch. Or the manager market in career mode, with hirings and firings (and job openings!) tracked in an easily digestible hub. Or Rush, where Rae is now a solo commentary option, should Fernando Palomo's bombastic style be a little too in-your-face. Or, or, or… so many ors, intertwined with some fascinating questions. All of which should be answered in GR+'s September review.