Dragon Age: The Veilguard creative director would "love" to wrap up the RPG series' Netflix spin-off, but "not in the immediate future"

Dragon Age: The Veilguard creative director John Epler "would love to do something" to wrap up what the RPG's Netflix spin-off began, but don't expect anything on that anytime soon.

That comes from YouTuber Kala Elizabeth, who asked Epler if we're getting any resolution to Dragon Age: Absolution and was essentially told not right now.

"I can't get into too many details because it's a Netflix thing, which makes the rights complicated," he says. "I will say I would love to do something to wrap that up, but not in the immediate future."

The Netflix animation released in December of 2022, offering one season's worth of Dragon Age goodness that's tided us over to The Veilguard's imminent release. As you can see from our Dragon Age: Absolution review, we dug it! But little has been said about a season 2 or tying up any loose ends. Epler's words provide some hope that something might happen there but also reaffirm that it wouldn't be easy. Still, it's something.

While Dragon Age has an animated show and film, not everyone thinks the RPG would take well to something more live-action. As Fallout's effort won rave reviews, Dragon Age co-creator David Gaider said something similar for the RPG or Mass Effect would be a "terrible idea." It didn't sound like he was too keen on previous efforts, either.

"I've never seen them, nor am I interested to," he said, before adding, "As I recall, none of the folks who did the animated shows (while I worked at Bio, at any rate) were particularly interested in authenticity. My (baseless) assumption was always that the IP had been foisted on the animation team out of necessity."

Regardless, the next serving of Dragon Age is nearly here, with The Veilguard set to launch on October 31.

