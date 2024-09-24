Dragon Age: The Veilguard's most "spicy" romances even had the RPG's director "hollering" – "You may or may not wake up in a coffin"

It's 2024, meaning that we live in a post-Baldur's Gate 3 world where the bar for spicy RPG romances has been raised dramatically. The devs behind Dragon Age: The Veilguard know that, and it sounds like the new game will not disappoint if you like to get steamy with your combat companions.

"We really did want to keep them relatable, more grounded," game director Corinne Busche tells IGN. "Some of them are quite sensual. Some of them are more physical, some are more romantic, some are more spicy. You may or may not wake up in a coffin."

Busche doesn't reveal exactly who might want to bone down in a coffin - my money's on the necromancer Emmrich - but she does reveal who she believes has the spiciest romance of all. "I'd have to say Taash," Busche says. "When I got to that scene and saw the finished version of that cinematic, I was hollering. Hollering."

While vaguely lurid promises may get you in the door, it's the actual characterization that makes an RPG companion memorable, and the relationships you build in The Veilguard will also affect the game itself. "Neve, for instance, has the ability to slow time or heal you right out of the gate," Busche explains. “But if I really get the opportunity to know her, whether it's platonic or romantic, I'm going to help shape her skills and augment those abilities that work really well with my own personal build." After all, 'freak in the sheets, highly effective combat companion in the streets' is the dream for any good RPG companion.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is home to a mystery skeleton love interest, but not the one fans had been hoping for.