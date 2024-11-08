BioWare reveals Dragon Age The Veilguard stats: one quest is killing absolutely everybody, and the most popular classes and factions are no surprise

Dragon Age: The Veilguard just came out a little over a week ago, but BioWare has already started drip-feeding player stats showing things like the most popular class and faction, deadliest quest and enemy, and more.

Well, I say "more," but really it's just those exact stats plus a breakdown of the most popular lineage choice. However, BioWare is saying it'll "have even more to share in future," confirming this is just the beginning of Dragon Age: The Veilguard player stats.

Anyway, on to the good stuff. Mage, unsurprisingly, is the most popular class in Veilguard, although its 40% share of the player base isn't exactly overwhelmingly popular compared to the 30% of players who chose Rogue and the 30% who chose Warrior. Meanwhile, 43% of players chose Human as their lineage, 40% chose Elf, 11% picked Qunari, and only 6% went with Dwarf. After finally scoring a win by getting their own Steam tag earlier in the year, this is a stinging loss for the little guys.

When it comes to Factions, Grey Wardens and Shadow Dragons share the top spot for most popular at 24% each, with Antivan Crows following at 16%, Veil Jumpers at 15%, Lords of Fortune at 11%, and Mournwatch at 10%.

One curiosity that stood out to me is that Sea of Blood is the quest that has killed the most players so far. Although you encounter the first proper boss in this quest, it isn't a particularly challenging one. The most likely explanation is that, because it's the first recruitment quest and therefore takes place pretty early in the game, players just hadn't had the chance to overcome the difficulty curve at that point in the game, making this more of a statistical anomaly than evidence that the quest is more difficult than others.

Meanwhile, Dragon Age: The Veilguard's first patch is an instant contender for BioWare's best patch notes: "NPC necks no longer grow unexpectedly" and "creepy corpse movement" is fixed.