Dragon Age: The Veilguard's first patch is an instant contender for BioWare's best patch notes: "NPC necks no longer grow unexpectedly" and "creepy corpse movement" is fixed

Dragon Age: The Veilguard officially has its first patch, and it's filled with quirky fixes that rank it among BioWare's most memorable patches.

Other than some vaguely N7-themed armor that's available in the Lighthouse, the first Dragon Age: The Veilguard patch is just a list of bug fixes — but they're really funny bug fixes! Never mind the fact that they'll invariably make the game a smoother, more polished, and thereby more immersive experience; let me just share some of the notes in the patch that make me, and hopefully you, laugh:

"Adjusted creepy corpse movement while they moved on/off-camera."

"NPC necks no longer grow unexpectedly."

"Harding and Taash banter no longer repeats indefinitely."

"Corrected instances where NPCs would not properly look at each other or at Rook."

"Fixed a bug that caused Companion Skill Points to reset." — wait, that one's not funny at all; that's just really helpful.

Indeed, the rest of the patch is full of fixes that might not be as quotable as the ones above, but will nonetheless be appreciated by Dragon Age: The Veilguard players. You can get the full list here , but some of the highlights include fixes for "grayed out" DLSS options for PC players using 40-series graphics cards, issues with fast travel, missing collision assets, and more. There's also an update that will "improve visual performance over long distances," making the game even prettier than it already is.

