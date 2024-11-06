You can get unlimited gold in Dragon Age: The Veilguard thanks to one simple exploit - a pot-smashing method straight out of Zelda

Dragon Age: The Veilguard released a few days ago, which means that eagle-eyed fans have had plenty of time to discover cheese-y infinite money-making methods - and one of them feels like something straight out of The Legend of Zelda .

Whenever new games launch, players work tirelessly to bypass grinding for money and items - and BioWare 's launch of the recent Dragon Age offers no exception. A new exploit has been making rounds online, showcasing how you can destroy boxes, pots, and vases for valuables. That's not all, however, as you can actually repeat the process as many times as you please by just saving the game and then reloading.

The method is all the more effective in areas like Dock Town, where you can find spots with multiple containers to smash at once. A new video from Eurogamer highlights the cheeky exploit, showing a hotspot for valuables off in the process. In just one save, the Rook in the clip is able to snag tons of high-quality items to sell and plenty of gold. If you're going to give the cheese a go, this might just be the best place to do so.

Seeing all of the destruction, I can't help but be reminded of Zelda - it's like smashing pots for rupees, except you're guaranteed to get money in some form every single time and you can do it forever if you want to. It's also a great way to level up specific factions, removing the grind so that you can properly enjoy the story - and as our detailed The Veilguard review describes, there's quite a bit of it to look forward to.

