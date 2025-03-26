The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 developer enters into partnership with Pokemon Go owner to create a new game "set within one of CD Projekt's IPs"

Please be Cyberpunk; I've seen enough Witcher mobile games

A large, muscly bloke eating noodles at a bar while two people point pistols at him from behind in Cyberpunk 2077.
(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has announced it's working with mobile developer Scopely on a new game.

The CD Projekt Red Twitter account writes: "We've entered into a strategic partnership with Scopely to develop a game set within one of CD Projekt's IPs." That's it; that's the message. We have no idea which one, but The Witcher and Cyberpunk are the most obvious bets.

My money is on Cyberpunk, as CDPR already has a few Witcher mobile games. One was a MOBA called The Witcher Battle Arena. It barely lasted a year, though, launching in January 2015 and shutting down by December. The Witcher: Monster Slayer didn't fare much better, either. Monster Slayer was more like Pokemon Go, an ARPG where you could wander around the real world to complete quests and fight beasties in the digital one. It launched in July 2021 and shut down not even two years later, in June 2023.

It could also be a Gwent game, as Gwent: The Witcher Card Game seems to have done relatively well for CDPR. Something akin to Marvel Snap could do decently, but we don't know anything for sure just yet.

A Cyberpunk game really could look like anything. We could be netrunners, edgerunners, normal people just trying to survive while cyberpsychos run rampant. I like the possibilities it presents. Imagine having to "hack" the phones of other people nearby also playing a Cyberpunk mobile game. It would be awesome.

A partnership with Scopely should help CDPR find its mobile game footing, as the company oversees several successful ones. It owns Monopoly Go, Marvel Strike Force, Scrabble Go, and recently acquired Pokemon Go developer Niantic for $3.5 billion.

Fans of the catch 'em all game aren't too happy. One writes: "As someone who played Marvel Strike Force at launch, and then played it after being bought by Scopely, I can say confidently they will make it pay to win and any new game breaking changes will take eons to be fixed if ever. This game is entering its death knell."

Another posts, "Get ready to need stamina to throw Pokeballs and ions or crystals or something to battle in gyms." It's rare these days to get a premium mobile game that you simply buy and play. More often than not, they're free-to-play but filled to the brim with ads and microtransactions. Only time will tell what the two companies will cook up for CDPR's worlds.

In the meantime, check out our list of the best Android games you can play right now.

Issy van der Velde
Issy van der Velde
Contributor

I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar.

