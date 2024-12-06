After 10 years, The Witcher 3's fan-favorite card game Gwent is becoming an actual, real-life card game with more than 400 cards

The Witcher 3's wildly popular in-game card game Gwent is getting an official physical release 10 years after CD Projekt Red's beloved RPG launched.

Gwent is a playable minigame you can access in The Witcher 3 by interacting with NPCs found in various locations like inns and taverns across the map. It's a turn-based card game where your goal is to gather up more points than your opponent before the round ends.

The game became so popular that it's since spawned a standalone single-player component called Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales as well as a mobile app simply titled Gwent, which has more than five million players on Android alone, according to a press release from Hatchette Boardgames.

The company's officially licensed physical card game based on Gwent is the first of its kind. The kit comes with more than 400 actual, real-life cards as well as a playmat, "replicating the full experience" of the original game. Hatchette also says the game comes with "several variants for casual play" as well as "tournament rules for stricter competition settings."

"Gwent is the biggest ‘game within a game’ in media history," says the game's marketing manager, Rob Trounce, in a press release. "After a 10 year wait, we are proud to be working alongside No Loading Games to bring this beloved game to tabletops in a stunning package – whether it’s a souvenir for fans of Geralt and his adventures, or a game for competitive card game enthusiasts, Gwent will be one of the hottest games of 2025.”

Gwent is set to hit UK store shelves in Q3 2025 for £44. A US release hasn't been confirmed.

