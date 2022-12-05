Support for Gwent will end in 2024

Gwent developer CD Projekt has announced that it will no longer be supporting its Witcher card game by 2024.

Speaking in a Gwent roadmap 2023 (opens in new tab) video, two members of the studio - Gwent director Vladimir Tortsov and senior communication manager Pawel Burza - laid out the plans for the game in 2023 and beyond. During this, the pair revealed that CD Projekt will stop developing new content for Gwent by the year 2024.

That doesn't mean that Gwent is gone for good though. After delivering a flurry of new content to the game in 2023, including 72 new cards and two esports events, its developers want to use a community-driven approach to keep the card game alive currently called "Project Gwentfinity". In a statement to IGN (opens in new tab), CD Projekt revealed that Gwent will be handed over to a smaller number of developers, whilst staff are moved to other projects at the studio.

This actually makes a lot of sense considering how many games CD Projekt Red currently has in development. Earlier this year, during the company's investor call , CD Projekt announced an incredible seven projects currently in development - everything from sequels, remakes, new trilogies, and DLC, including a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel.

It's actually a great time to be a Witcher fan, and not just because of the Gwent: The Witcher card game content on the way this year. As soon as next week (December 14), fans can look forward to a next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Beyond this, we've also got The Witcher Sirius - a brand-new game set in The Witcher universe, a remake of the first The Witcher game, as well as The Wicher 4 (currently codenamed 'Polaris') and a brand new Witcher trilogy to go with it.