Over 4 years after its launch, Cyberpunk 2077 hits 'Overwhelmingly Positive' on Steam: "Never dreamt it will be possible"

Cyberpunk 2077 launched in a dire state, but its redemption is comparable only to that of No Man's Sky's. It now has 'Overwhelmingly Positive' recent reviews on Steam.

Paweł Sasko, associate game director on the next Cyberpunk game shared the news on Twitter , writing: "Never dreamt it will be possible. Over four years after the release Cyberpunk 2077 hit Overwhelmingly Positive on Steam. So thankful for your passion, memes, videos, reviews, articles, fan art, cosplay and mods. Much love my chooms!"

When Cyberpunk 2077 first launched, I'd just started my career in video game journalism. People were furious. Quests were broken, there were glitches galore, and it was certainly not the masterpiece that CD Projekt Red had promised, nor the one The Witcher 3 fans had expected.

But the developers have been hard at work for over four years fixing bugs, adding DLC, and even overhauling the entire combat and perk system for the 2.0 update. The last-gen versions were abandoned, but the current-gen versions of the game are great.

"Cyberpunk was a labor of love, and that love was cut short," writes Philipp Weber, formerly a quest designer on Cyberpunk 2077 and now the narrative director for The Witcher 4 . "After all this time, I'm so happy we got the chance to fulfill our vision in the end, and I'm so thankful for the team who supports it to this day, as well as the fans who never gave up on it. Takemura would be proud!"

Cyberpunk was a labor of love, and that love was cut short. After all this time, I'm so happy we got the chance to fulfill our vision in the end, and I'm so thankful for the team who supports it to this day, as well as the fans who never gave up on it. Takemura would be proud! https://t.co/GSd5IvChb8January 22, 2025

Cyberpunk was delayed before launch a few times, and it seems Weber is saying it was pushed out the door in a state a lot of the developers weren't happy with. Fortunately, they got time to work on it post launch, and now their effort has been recognized.

I beat the game before the 2.0 launch, but I've since gone back and started some new playthroughs. It really is shocking how much better the game is now than it was a few years ago. Like V and Johnny with the Relic, Cyberpunk itself has been given a second chance.

