Cyberpunk creator Mike Pondsmith got to play Cyberpunk 2077 before the RPG's infamous launch, only to see his V randomly T-pose pantsless: "We're fixing that, right?"

Cyberpunk 2077 didn't exactly boast the smoothest launch, with an unimpressive release that saw players grappling with all sorts of bugs – including Cyberpunk creator Mike Pondsmith himself, who ran into an absolutely hilarious problem before the RPG even dropped.

Pondsmith, the mastermind behind the tabletop RPG that started it all, recalls his first time playing Cyberpunk 2077: "I actually got to play it before the game came out." Explaining that he picked a male V as his female counterpart reminds him of his daughter, the game designer says he "got a cool car and drove around doing nomad-like things." In his own words, "If I was going to be in Night City, I was going to drive."

Driving is exactly what got him into a… well, interesting debacle. "My character got into his car, and I popped up in the T-pose with no pants," as Pondsmith amusingly describes. That's when he turned to CD Projekt Red developers to bring the buggy behavior to their attention. "But basically, I said, 'Okay, we're fixing that, right?'" The studio, of course, confirmed to him at the time: "Yeah, we're going to fix it. We're going to fix it."

REDstreams special — Interview with Mike Pondsmith - YouTube Watch On

The Cyberpunk creator notes once more that this hilarious situation happened "back before we had done release" – buuut, let's face it… T-posing and disappearing clothes actually did make their way into the launch version of the RPG. There were plenty of problems, in fact, with CD Projekt Red offering refunds to disappointed players back in 2020. It took over three years, but in April 2024, the devs were "finally happy" with the game.

It's safe to say that Cyberpunk 2077 isn't known for bugs like those Pondsmith encountered himself any longer, however. As of now, the game boasts a "Very Positive" rating on Steam and an incredibly dedicated community of modders. That's not to mention the devs who are still working on the RPG, with bits and bobs about the potential sequel floating about, and well-received 2023 expansion Phantom Liberty.

Looking for something else to play? Browse our roundup of the upcoming CD Projekt Red games, or check out a few of the most anticipated new games coming this year and beyond.