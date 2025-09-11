CDPR finally gives Cyberpunk 2077 players the option to remove its weirdest graphical feature years after modders already responded to fan requests

After five years and a feel-good comeback, CD Projekt Red is still improving its already-improved Cyberpunk 2077 with a new patch that adds a much-requested toggle alongside some other nice fixes.

Vignette has always been a controversial effect in Cyberpunk 2077. You probably recognize it as the darkened tint that stains the sides of the screen and becomes more prominent when crouched.

But despite being used to make UI more visible, a chonky number of online posts over the years have complained about the feature being distracting, ugly, or just plain annoying. Complaints about vignette actually became so prominent over time, modders eventually had to tackle the issue themselves.

Cyberpunkers can rejoice, then, for the recent 2.31 cyberpatch has "added a toggle to disable vignette" in the settings. And rejoice they are. "Holy s**t. My dream has come true," one fan wrote on the game's subreddit. "The vignette made me queasy after playing for about 30min, so I only played in short spurts."

Elsewhere in the 2.31 patch notes, CDPR updated the new auto-driving feature so your vehicle can travel a little smoother by itself, overtake blocking vehicles, and bypass traffic lights (which shouldn't be a problem because driving laws are beneath Night City's police force, who only go ballistic when you slightly graze their cars.) "Free Roam mode has also been upgraded to follow traffic rules and navigate the city more reliably."

The rest of the patch fixes bugs and other common issues, improves photo mode, and adds "various stability and performance optimizations."

