Split Fiction director Josef Fares says EA has always been "super good" to his studio: "They get so much s**t they don't deserve"
He has a solid working relationship with the publisher
For a long time, EA has been the butt of many jokes about how greedy it can be. Its then-CEO saying he wanted to charge us to reload in Battlefield likely hasn't helped its reputation. However, Split Fiction director Josef Fares says he thinks the company gets more flack than it deserves.
In an interview published in Knowledge, the new newsletter from Edge magazine, Fares talks about how much pushback he got at the beginning of his game dev career, but adds "EA definitely never interferes with any of development. And I mean zero."
Fares has been working with EA since A Way Out, his second game and the first under his own Hazelight Studios. "I'm gonna give EA props for actually believing in, and backing up, the vision," Fares says. "They never interfere. Sometimes, I think they get so much s**t they don't deserve. I don't know how they work with others, but with us it's super good."
- "EA gives you enough rope to hang yourself": BioWare co-founder says working for a big game company just ain't it, even if "it was actually a pretty successful run" for Mass Effect
- Split Fiction and It Takes Two director still hates microtransactions: "I think it's a huge problem and it's stopping our industry from a creative perspective"
Considering It Takes Two won game of the year and Split Fiction sold more than one million copies in just two days, I'm not surprised EA just lets Fares and his team do their thing. But it also sounds like Fares is good at standing his ground and sticking up for his creative vision.
"Developers can sometimes struggle with leadership and clear vision," he says. "Sometimes, I hear a lot of blame [placed] on the publisher, but I think it's a responsibility for us both… The perfect combination is when the publisher respects the developer and the developer has a clear vision of what they want to do. If that doesn't exist, then there's a risk the publisher will take over more and more. You know, there needs to be a perfect symbiosis between them.
"Publishers sometimes fuck up and [make] stupid decisions – 'we need to do this for the money.' That's why I say clearly: no microtransactions, no lootboxes. I think it's very important to understand that we're working with creativity. We have to push the medium forward. We can't implement that shit and, at Hazelight, it will never happen."
It sounds like Fares has the ideal indie dev/publisher relationship, but those seem rare these days. Hopefully his words help other developers ensure they're making the most out of their time with big companies.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
If you want more interviews like this one delivered to your inbox each Friday, sign-up to the Knowledge newsletter – along with weekly offerings from GamesRadar+, SFX, and our friends at GTA 6 O'clock.
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Split Fiction blows It Takes Two out of the water by selling 1 million copies in 2 days, becoming Hazelight's fastest selling game ever
Split Fiction feels like a Mass Effect-meets-Fable platformer and I'm obsessed with it after just one hour