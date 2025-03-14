Split Fiction director Josef Fares says EA has always been "super good" to his studio: "They get so much s**t they don't deserve"

News
By published

He has a solid working relationship with the publisher

Mio and Zoe get trapped in the simulation together in Split Fiction
(Image credit: EA)

For a long time, EA has been the butt of many jokes about how greedy it can be. Its then-CEO saying he wanted to charge us to reload in Battlefield likely hasn't helped its reputation. However, Split Fiction director Josef Fares says he thinks the company gets more flack than it deserves.

In an interview published in Knowledge, the new newsletter from Edge magazine, Fares talks about how much pushback he got at the beginning of his game dev career, but adds "EA definitely never interferes with any of development. And I mean zero."

Fares has been working with EA since A Way Out, his second game and the first under his own Hazelight Studios. "I'm gonna give EA props for actually believing in, and backing up, the vision," Fares says. "They never interfere. Sometimes, I think they get so much s**t they don't deserve. I don't know how they work with others, but with us it's super good."

Considering It Takes Two won game of the year and Split Fiction sold more than one million copies in just two days, I'm not surprised EA just lets Fares and his team do their thing. But it also sounds like Fares is good at standing his ground and sticking up for his creative vision.

"Developers can sometimes struggle with leadership and clear vision," he says. "Sometimes, I hear a lot of blame [placed] on the publisher, but I think it's a responsibility for us both… The perfect combination is when the publisher respects the developer and the developer has a clear vision of what they want to do. If that doesn't exist, then there's a risk the publisher will take over more and more. You know, there needs to be a perfect symbiosis between them.

"Publishers sometimes fuck up and [make] stupid decisions – 'we need to do this for the money.' That's why I say clearly: no microtransactions, no lootboxes. I think it's very important to understand that we're working with creativity. We have to push the medium forward. We can't implement that shit and, at Hazelight, it will never happen."

It sounds like Fares has the ideal indie dev/publisher relationship, but those seem rare these days. Hopefully his words help other developers ensure they're making the most out of their time with big companies.

If you want more interviews like this one delivered to your inbox each Friday, sign-up to the Knowledge newsletter – along with weekly offerings from GamesRadar+, SFX, and our friends at GTA 6 O'clock.

See more PC Gaming News
Issy van der Velde
Issy van der Velde
Contributor

I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Mass Effect
"EA gives you enough rope to hang yourself": BioWare co-founder says working for a big game company just ain't it, even if "it was actually a pretty successful run" for Mass Effect
The two characters in Split Fiction in futuristic bodysuits staring at a huge crack in the simulation they&#039;re in
Split Fiction and It Takes Two director still hates microtransactions: "I think it's a huge problem and it's stopping our industry from a creative perspective"
Star Wars: The Old Republic
BioWare co-founder dreamt of taking over EA "from the inside" if Star Wars: The Old Republic was, "like, $2 billion a year successful"
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Baldur's Gate 3 dev slams EA's BioWare layoffs as "a short-term cost-saving measure" that "doesn't solve a long-term problem"
Atomfall
Atomfall boss "very familiar" with Baldur's Gate 3 director's frustrations with publishers, as he recalls horror advice that games are "faster to make" if you "make fewer bugs"
Mio and Zoe jump onto a cyberpunk style motorbike in Split Fiction
Split Fiction director Josef Fares says Ubisoft is "struggling" and should make a co-op Splinter Cell game: "Don't chicken out to do single-player; just say this is split-screen only"
Latest in Co-op Games
Mio and Zoe get trapped in the simulation together in Split Fiction
Split Fiction director Josef Fares says EA has always been "super good" to his studio: "They get so much s**t they don't deserve"
Mio and Zoe holding a dragon during the trailer for Split Fiction.
Split Fiction blows It Takes Two out of the water by selling 1 million copies in 2 days, becoming Hazelight's fastest selling game ever
Split Fiction screenshot of Zoe and Mio in a fantasy world
Split Fiction feels like a Mass Effect-meets-Fable platformer and I'm obsessed with it after just one hour
Killing Floor 3 screenshot showing a siren enemy looking directly out
Co-op zombie FPS Killing Floor 3 delayed to "later in 2025" 3 weeks before it was supposed to release following disastrous beta: "We missed the mark"
A screenshot from Secret Agent Wizard Boy, showing a castle hallway and schoolkids that wouldn&#039;t look out of place in the PS1 Harry Potters
This Harry Potter parody game is more than just a meme - it's a co-op "comedic sandbox with a complete lack of safety nets" and 100% positive Steam reviews
Mio and Zoe holding a dragon during the trailer for Split Fiction.
"What the f*** is this?": Split Fiction's Josef Fares shuts down players upset by the game's two female protagonists
Latest in News
Mio and Zoe get trapped in the simulation together in Split Fiction
Split Fiction director Josef Fares says EA has always been "super good" to his studio: "They get so much s**t they don't deserve"
Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso season 4 confirmed with Jason Sudeikis returning, but with one major change
Alan Ritchson as Reacher in Reacher season 3
Reacher season 3 breaks a new record for Prime Video as the action show becomes its most-watched returning season of television ever
Final Fantasy 9
Final Fantasy 14's Yoshi-P was unsure about referencing Final Fantasy 9 so heavily because it's a "masterpiece, and everyone has a strong emotional attachment to it"
Silent Hill f
Silent Hill f may be the scariest game in the 26-year-old series, or at least the first one rated 18+ in Japan
Phoebe Dynevor
Bridgerton star to join Jake Gyllenhaal in a new romantic supernatural thriller from M. Night Shyamalan and the author of The Notebook
More about co op
Mio and Zoe holding a dragon during the trailer for Split Fiction.

Split Fiction blows It Takes Two out of the water by selling 1 million copies in 2 days, becoming Hazelight's fastest selling game ever
Split Fiction screenshot of Zoe and Mio in a fantasy world

Split Fiction feels like a Mass Effect-meets-Fable platformer and I'm obsessed with it after just one hour
Michael Fassbender as Magneto

Michael Fassbender recalls his "awful" Mad Max: Fury Road audition: "I couldn’t wait to get out of there"
See more latest
Most Popular
Michael Fassbender as Magneto
Michael Fassbender recalls his "awful" Mad Max: Fury Road audition: "I couldn’t wait to get out of there"
Final Fantasy 9
Final Fantasy 14's Yoshi-P was unsure about referencing Final Fantasy 9 so heavily because it's a "masterpiece, and everyone has a strong emotional attachment to it"
A cropped screenshot from Undertale, showing Frisk and Sans standing in Grillby&#039;s in Snowdin.
As Deltarune Chapter 3 and 4 seem closer than ever, Toby Fox's unforgettable RPG Undertale is just $1 in the Steam Spring Sale 2025 and everyone should play it
Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso season 4 confirmed with Jason Sudeikis returning, but with one major change
Alan Ritchson as Reacher in Reacher season 3
Reacher season 3 breaks a new record for Prime Video as the action show becomes its most-watched returning season of television ever
Silent Hill f
Silent Hill f may be the scariest game in the 26-year-old series, or at least the first one rated 18+ in Japan
One Piece Egghead Island
One Piece Egghead Arc release schedule: when is One Piece returning with episode 1123 on Crunchyroll and Netflix?
Phoebe Dynevor
Bridgerton star to join Jake Gyllenhaal in a new romantic supernatural thriller from M. Night Shyamalan and the author of The Notebook
Sucker Punch
New Prison Break reboot adds Sucker Punch and Euphoria stars to its cast
The Steam logo on a blue background.
Steam's new game revenue is 10x higher than it was 10 years ago, but only around 200 made more than $1 million in their first 30 days