Split Fiction and It Takes Two director still hates microtransactions: "I think it's a huge problem and it's stopping our industry from a creative perspective"
Microtransactions negatively affect game design, Josef Fares believes
It Takes Two and Split Fiction director Josef Fares has doubled down once more on his hatred of microtransactions in games, explaining that they're the "kind of shits" that affect game design, and not in a good way.
Right from the moment when Hazelight Studios' latest co-op romp, Split Fiction, was announced, Fares proclaimed that there'd be "no loot boxes, no microtransactions, no bullshit" included. This ideology is something he's reiterated, having recently told MinnMax that the studio will "never have microtransactions" in its games. Now, he's elaborated on this a bit further in a video reacting to YouTube comments (via Fall Damage), explaining that he thinks microtransactions are "a huge problem" for the games industry.
Responding to one comment praising his "no loot boxes, no microtransactions, no bullshit" line as "words to live by," Fares says: "Of course, and that goes for everything we do at Hazelight.
- Split Fiction director Josef Fares says Ubisoft is "struggling" and should make a co-op Splinter Cell game: "Don't chicken out to do single-player; just say this is split-screen only"
- It Takes Two dev reveals new co-op game Split Fiction – it's out in March and you only need one copy to play with a friend
"I think those kind of shits affect the design of how the game should be done," he continues. "Every time you [make] a decision, a design decision, [made based] on you making more money in the game, I think it's a huge problem and it's stopping our industry from a creative perspective."
When it comes to creativity, Fares certainly knows his stuff. Split Fiction has debuted as Metacritic's highest-rated game of the year so far, and it's clear that a big part of that is thanks to how inventive it is. In our own Split Fiction review, we said the co-op game is "never short of new ideas or mechanics," and "consistently introduces one good idea after another."
For more games like Split Fiction and It Takes Two, be sure to check out our list of the best co-op games you can play now.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Split Fiction director says he'd "really appreciate" winning GOTY again, but if GTA 6 comes out in 2025 "it's going to be really tough" and he's fine with that because he's "a huge fan"
Is REPO coming to consoles?