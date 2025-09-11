Can you guess the iconic game from just one screenshot?
Test your gaming knowledge with your screenshot quiz
Do you think you know your video games? Do you know enough about the most iconic games of the last decade or so? Well, have we got a quiz for you.
We've put together a test of your gaming history, where you've got to guess the game from a single screenshot.
There are 25 games to take a guess at, all iconic titles that you should be able to get from the screenshot. Although some have bested our editors here at GamesRadar+. They can't all be straightforward now can they? That would be too easy.
All you've got to do is take a peek at the screenshot and then type your answer below. Now, I don't just want a franchise name; I want the full deal, including subtitles and all, so please ensure you're typing it all in correctly.
Whether you're an FPS fanatic, sim savant, or RPG royalty, I think there's something every single gamer should recognize here. And if so, let us know your score in the comments below!
Sam Loveridge is the Brand Director and former Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar. She joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for a decade, and for GamesRadar, she's in charge of the site's overall direction, managing the team, and making sure it's the best it can be. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. She plays across all platforms, and specializes in titles like Pokemon, Assassin's Creed, The Sims, and more. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! In her spare time, Sam likes to live like Stardew Valley by cooking and baking, growing vegetables, and enjoying life in the countryside.
