Can you guess the iconic horror game from just one screenshot?
Get ready to celebrate Halloween and test your knowledge with our ultimate screenshot horror game quiz
Do you think you are a horror game expert? Do you celebrate Halloween by playing the spookiest games from the past few decades? Well, if you are a thrill and chill seeker, then this is the perfect quiz for you.
Below, we've put together the ultimate horror game quiz that will put your knowledge to the test. The rules are simple: you have to figure out the game based on a single screenshot and write your answer in order to earn that high score. We've looked at the absolute best horror games of all time for our selection, so if you're a nightmare collector and love the classics, you should be able to guess them all. However, be warned, some of these screenshots even stumped the biggest genre nerds on our team. So, you may need to dig deep into your horror brain banks for some of these!
From the golden oldies, survival horror, to the best zombie games, there's plenty to love about the genre. And remember to let us know how you scored in the comments or if you have a favourite horror game that you're currently playing this spooky season.
After reviewing films throughout University and being a cosy game expert for years, I realised that entertainment journalism was my true calling in 2019. Since then, I've started multiple new farms on Stardew Valley and have written for several publications such as The Upcoming, PCGamesN, and Wargamer. I was the resident Guides Editor and horror lover for The Digital Fix before joining the GamesRadar+ team in 2024. As the Managing Editor for Evergreens, I'll be making sure that all the best lists you read on GamesRadar+ are the most helpful and fun pages on the internet!
