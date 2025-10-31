Do you think you are a horror game expert? Do you celebrate Halloween by playing the spookiest games from the past few decades? Well, if you are a thrill and chill seeker, then this is the perfect quiz for you.

Below, we've put together the ultimate horror game quiz that will put your knowledge to the test. The rules are simple: you have to figure out the game based on a single screenshot and write your answer in order to earn that high score. We've looked at the absolute best horror games of all time for our selection, so if you're a nightmare collector and love the classics, you should be able to guess them all. However, be warned, some of these screenshots even stumped the biggest genre nerds on our team. So, you may need to dig deep into your horror brain banks for some of these!

From the golden oldies, survival horror, to the best zombie games, there's plenty to love about the genre. And remember to let us know how you scored in the comments or if you have a favourite horror game that you're currently playing this spooky season.