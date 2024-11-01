Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's hottest new XP farming trick has players flashbanging their allies for a measly 15XP

The newest XP farming tactic in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 requires tons of flashbang grenades, nearby teammates, a touch of revenge, and you might want to wear some sunglasses to protect your poor eyeballs.

You can grind for XP the proper way by completing matches, being a good sport, and working your way toward an honest win. Sure. But that's nowhere near as fast or as devilishly fun as simply exploiting a newly discovered bug - I'm at least guessing it's a bug because there's no way Activision would encourage friendly fire, right?

Call of Duty content creator Expel shared on social media that "flashbanging your teammates on repeat gives you XP in Black Ops 6" and we should all "do with this information what you will." The clip below then shows Expel chucking flashbangs into a corridor crowded with teammates, with every explosion netting 15XP for each ally (frenemy) it hits.

Some comments on the post claim that friendly fire headshots also dish out XP, weirdly, but Expel says "you can only do that for 300xp total, and once you've gotten hardcore ricochet, you can't flash bang them anymore. I do wonder if it tracks for your total with camos."

Either way, it's probably a trick you want to take advantage of before its gone for good. Just, maybe try it on some willing buddies who can stay still while you flashbang them again and again, instead of ruining a random stranger's match in the pursuit of a measly 15XP. Or simply git gud and target friends and foes alike with the same grenade - really min max that betrayal, I'd say.

Otherwise, check out the best SMGs and best assault rifles in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to help to level up without ruining your friendships.