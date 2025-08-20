BRB just crying over this adorable new trailer for a platformer about a boy and his adopted deer friend, called, you guessed it, Deer and Boy

As you'd expect from a game called Deer and Boy, this upcoming platformer follows the story of a young boy who, after a big tragedy, finds a baby deer that he befriends.

Over the course of the game, the deer not only grows up to become a fully-fledged stag, but also seemingly gains magical powers along the way.

From the trailer that just debuted during the Future Games Show at gamescom, the boy and the deer will have to work together to solve puzzles and keep each other safe. No, you're crying.

I'm getting some serious Planet of Lana and Neva vibes from Deer and Boy, but there's also a sense of danger that pervades through the entire trailer - even the cute, peaceful parts.

From wolves and roaming guards, to the more supernatural glowing purple stuff that seems to fill even the sky at some points, there's clearly more to Deer and Boy than just the companionship and getting from A to B.

I can't quite get over the fact that the boy carries the deer in his backpack or the basket on his bike, though. Well, at least in the early days anyway.

This Future Games Show trailer also teases an early 2026 release date for Deer and Boy, which will be dropping on PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And don't forget you can wishlist Deer and Boy on Steam right now to stay up to date.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.