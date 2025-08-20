BRB just crying over this adorable new trailer for a platformer about a boy and his adopted deer friend, called, you guessed it, Deer and Boy
2026 is going to be all about animal pals
As you'd expect from a game called Deer and Boy, this upcoming platformer follows the story of a young boy who, after a big tragedy, finds a baby deer that he befriends.
Over the course of the game, the deer not only grows up to become a fully-fledged stag, but also seemingly gains magical powers along the way.
From the trailer that just debuted during the Future Games Show at gamescom, the boy and the deer will have to work together to solve puzzles and keep each other safe. No, you're crying.
I'm getting some serious Planet of Lana and Neva vibes from Deer and Boy, but there's also a sense of danger that pervades through the entire trailer - even the cute, peaceful parts.
From wolves and roaming guards, to the more supernatural glowing purple stuff that seems to fill even the sky at some points, there's clearly more to Deer and Boy than just the companionship and getting from A to B.
I can't quite get over the fact that the boy carries the deer in his backpack or the basket on his bike, though. Well, at least in the early days anyway.
This Future Games Show trailer also teases an early 2026 release date for Deer and Boy, which will be dropping on PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch.
And don't forget you can wishlist Deer and Boy on Steam right now to stay up to date.
If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.
Sam Loveridge is the Brand Director and former Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar. She joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for a decade, and for GamesRadar, she's in charge of the site's overall direction, managing the team, and making sure it's the best it can be. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. She plays across all platforms, and specializes in titles like Pokemon, Assassin's Creed, The Sims, and more. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! In her spare time, Sam likes to live like Stardew Valley by cooking and baking, growing vegetables, and enjoying life in the countryside.
