Gearbox marks 5 years of Borderlands 3 with another loot-packed Shift Code to help tide fans over: "We're excited to have you along for Borderlands 4"

Borderlands 3 is officially five years old as of today, September 13, and developer Gearbox is celebrating the milestone with another Shift Code dishing out a bunch of free loot. You have until October 13 to redeem it, and this code is only good for Borderlands 3, unlike the "most valuable" code in the series' history , which was recently uncovered by fans.

Here's the code:

KZCBJ-KW56F-3S5ZK-ZTJBT-Z3H69

This code is good for five golden keys and five diamond keys. As ever, golden keys let you unlock the golden chest, while diamond keys are good for a whole room worth of loot. Once you're in the diamond room, you can only pick one piece of gear from the shield, gun, and grenade sections. You're also on a five minute timer, so choose quickly and choose wisely. At the end, a central kiosk will pop up with a guaranteed piece of Legendary gear, so while it's not the biggest code ever, this anniversary gimme is still a pretty solid chunk of loot.

"Happy 5th Anniversary, Vault Hunters!" the Borderlands Twitter account said . "Thanks to the greatest community in the galaxy – we’re excited to have you along for Borderlands 4."

Borderlands 4 is officially out of the bag, but details on the upcoming sequel are still relatively thin. Unsurprisingly, Borderlands 4 will add "4 brand-new Vault Hunters," and Gearbox seems to be pushing for more depth in the new classes. We also know that, despite some fan theories, Handsome Jack is well and truly dead, and the game's reveal trailer is actually teasing something "far more dangerous."

There's certainly more interest around the Borderlands games than the movie, which recently limped out of theaters after a reported $115 million net loss . Eager for Borderlands 4, some fans have already begun the video game sequel-mandated arc of behaving very normally, with one modder making their own Borderlands 4 by playing the four previous mainline games at the same time .

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford wanted Tiny Tina's Wonderlands campaign DLC, but there was "no way to do that and put the focus on Borderlands 4 that we needed to."