Someone has decided that playing four Borderlands games with one controller is a good idea, actually

Video game players love a good challenge, and they often take it upon themselves to try outlandish ways to play their favorite games - from streamers beating Elden Ring with a dance pad to defeating Destiny raids solo. One person, though, has gone above and beyond by managing to play all three of the mainline Borderlands games, as well as the Pre-Sequel, at the same time.

Reddit user 404-UserNotFound-404, also known as Mr.Esuba on other channels, posted a video of themselves controlling the four Borderlands games with one controller. The characters moved in tandem on the screen with just the single input.

They have begun streaming the entire saga over on YouTube under the account Mr.Esuba. You can watch as Mr. Esuba has to struggle with navigating menus in some games while engaging in combat in others. They've only just begun streaming it, but it's already been a wild ride.

In a Reddit comment, Mr.Esuba mentions "some spots I can get my char stuck so I can kill a group or something, but I have to line up my cameras to go somewhere at the same time and it's usually at vending machines or cutscenes where I can do progress."

If it's ever been your dream to try and complete five Borderlands games at the same time, you're in luck, as Borderlands 4 is set to release next year. But with very little official information circulating around, fans are doing what they can to hold themselves over.

If you're looking for more information on the upcoming game, check out some details about the Borderlands 4 Vault Hunters.