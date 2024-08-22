Borderlands 4 studio CEO Randy Pitchford says that's not Handsome Jack in the trailer - it's "something far more dangerous"

Borderlands' studio CEO has dispelled speculation that Handsome Jack is returning in Borderlands 4 next year, saying the mysterious character is "something far more dangerous and sinister."

When Borderlands 4 was finally revealed earlier this week during Gamescom, many immediately speculated that one frame in the trailer teased the return of a prolific villain in the series: Handsome Jack. The theory hinged on a Vault marker superimposed over the face of a character, and Handsome Jack's true face has a Vault marker permanently burned into it.

However, Gearbox studio CEO Randy Pitchford, in the tweet below, states that this figure isn't Handsome Jack after all, but "something far more dangerous and sinister." If anyone's going to know what that frame in the Borderlands 4 trailer was actually teasing, you'd think it would be the CEO of the studio actually making the new game.

That’s not handsome jack. That is something far more dangerous and sinisterAugust 21, 2024

This obviously has series fans guessing who the character actually is, but Pitchford hasn't provided any further comments or clues. Could it be Ugly Jack, as some are theorizing, or perhaps Even Handsomer Jack, a strange sort-of successor? Who the hell knows.

This also puts a damper on Borderlands 4 continuing a plotline that's been missing in the series for over a decade. As we chronicled when speculation began earlier this week, Handsome Jack's return might return to the overarching galactic alien war that was teased in Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, but was then abandoned in Borderlands 3.

Borderlands 4 launches next year in 2025, and it'll be out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. Pitchford recently defended his old prediction that Steam would die off, saying that although he's a Steam customer, he just wishes it had more competition.

