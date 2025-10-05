Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford can only say "well, s***" after learning a bug is blocking some Borderlands 4 players from sharing loot the way he recommended, but the devs are on it

Randy Pitchford is never one to not voice his opinion on Twitter, but after recommending a fan game the system he was left speechless.

Borderlands 4 was a pretty big success for Gearbox, with the game smashing series records in its first 24 hours, but if you took a look at the companies CEO Randy Pitchford on Twitter, you wouldn't really have known. Pitchford spent the early days of Borderlands 4's release having what could be best described as a Twitter crashout, which resulted in some gems like saying performance isn't bad, your expectations are just too high , "I bet you have emotions and expectations that you feel aren’t sufficiently attended to," and the classic "please get a refund from Steam if you aren't happy."

Part of his Tweeting spree has included giving tech support to players, even if that ended up making things worse at times . And he was back at it again, when a player asked for Maurice's Black Market to be retuned so that it's easier for players to get more items from it, given that each player has a different Black Market inventory.

Randy responded to the fan , urging them to "game that shit," giving the advice to "get in a group of people who post their rolls every week and jump into each other’s games to get the gear you want." However, when a different user pointed out to Pitchford that there's currently a bug locking players from accessing the machines while in a multiplayer game, Pitchford was left speechless, simply responding "well, shit."

He did however return the following day to confirm that the issue was a "Confirmed known bug" and that it is "Fixed and will be in an upcoming patch within the next two weeks." So at the very least if you're having this issue, you'll be able to scrape together loot from all your friends relatively soon.

