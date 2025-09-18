Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford isn't quite done annoying Borderlands 4 fans just yet, admitting he did an "oops" when giving tech advice – but "the mistake was innocent"

The recent Borderlands 4 launch saw Gearbox Software's new game smashing series records in under 24 hours – but nonetheless, it's been a rocky past couple of days for the community.

That's partly because studio co-founder Randy Pitchford has taken to social media to argue against reports of less-than-optimal performance for PC players, responding to fans' complaints with so-called "tuning" advice – often argumentative and defensive. Saying "less than one percent of one percent" of reports were "valid performance issues" via customer support, he even instructed unhappy fans to "please get a refund" and shot down comparisons to Battlefield 6.

It seems that, unfortunately, Pitchford isn't quite done replying to disappointed players yet, as he left another seemingly frustrated response just last night. In it, he admits that he provided an impossible suggestion to a fan, in which he told them to turn the fog setting "off" in-game – an option that people pointed out doesn't actually exist. "Oops. You are correct," writes the lead. "The bottom setting for fog is 'low,' not 'off.'"

Oops. You are correct: the bottom setting for fog is “low”not “off”. The mistake was innocent and there’s a story behind it, but I think it is more fun for you to skewer me over it. Reducing the volumetric fog option will increase fps for most configurations with a 5080.September 17, 2025

He doesn't stop there, though (sadly). "The mistake was innocent and there's a story behind it, but I think it is more fun for you to skewer me over it," Pitchford doubles down. "Reducing the volumetric fog option will increase FPS for most configurations with a 5080." To no one's surprise, the community isn't exactly thrilled with this new interaction.

One person comments, "I have fixed your tweet," deleting everything Pitchford wrote after "there's a story behind it" before going on to say, "now please stop digging yourself a hole, let your software engineers actually do their job and fix the performance." They explain that although the "game is good," the studio head's "constant tweeting about it is hurting it." Somebody else simply states, "Dude, for the love of God, stop tweeting."

Here's hoping things settle down. Our own Borderlands 4 review describes the new Gearbox title as "undeniably an excellent looter shooter," so it's safe to say that aside from these online hiccups and performance issues, it could stand as one of the best Borderlands games.

Playing through the new action RPG yourself? Be sure to check our Borderlands 4 tips for a smooth start in Kairos.