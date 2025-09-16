Borderlands 4 boss tells players "please get a refund from Steam if you aren't happy" as Randy Pitchford continues his very public crashout over the FPS's performance woes

Randy Pitchford's Twitter crashout over Borderlands 4 performance complaints continues, as the Gearbox boss is now telling unsatisfied players to refund the game.

Borderlands 4 reviewed pretty well , and had an extremely good launch on Steam compared to previous games in the series. However, those Steam reviews tell a story of players facing performance issues , and nobody has been surfacing those performance issues more than Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford, who recently went on a massive Twitter tirade saying that people's expectations are just too high.

Well, if you thought Pitchford would see the reaction to these posts (which included "I bet you have emotions and expectations that you feel aren’t sufficiently attended to") and stop you would be mistaken. The great Pitchford Twitter crashout of 2025 continues with the Gearbox head replying to even more complaints.

You can do whatever you want. The game is the game. Please get a refund from Steam if you aren't happy with it. You made an analogy to a vehicle. I would not put a Ferrari engine in a monster truck and expect it to drive like a Ferrari. If you tell me about your specification, I…September 16, 2025

Pitchford has been giving advice to boost performance , but when users said that DLSS and frame generation isn't really a great alternative, Pitchford responds: "You can do whatever you want. The game is the game. Please get a refund from Steam if you aren't happy with it."

Pitchford adds that "I would not put a Ferrari engine in a monster truck and expect it to drive like a Ferrari," and that "I'm sorry you don't like being told to use DLSS, but that is the way. If you're not happy using the tools available to you to improve frame rate and you're not happy with the frame rate you have, you should play a different game."

Again, there's no one in Gearbox in the position to tell Pitchford to maybe lay off the Twitter for a bit, but I can't say I'd be telling fans to get refunds or buy different games. When Arrowhead Game Studios' boss told players not to buy the game until the servers were stable, he recalls that it "took five minutes until I got a call from the friendly people over at PlayStation asking what the fuck I was smoking. 'Don't recommend that people do not buy your games.'"

