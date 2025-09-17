Borderlands 4's opening weekend stats show off 1.5 million items looted from toilets and only 25% of boss attempts ending in failure

Borderlands 4 has proven to be pretty popular if the game's stats over the first weekend are to be believed.

You may think Borderlands 4 isn't doing so hot as Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford has been crashing out on Twitter for three days straight with everything from, your expectations are just too high , "please get a refund from Steam if you aren't happy," and cutting off comparisons to Battlefield 6 and Cyberpunk 2077 . However, that's not exactly the case, as the game's Steam launch gave the series its highest player count in under 24 hours. And from a look at some stats released by the developers, it's probably doing even better than we know.

Holy bananas you guys played a LOT of Borderlands 4 over the weekend. The backend on-line services all held, which is what we hoped would happen! Grab these community rewards while you can! https://t.co/uHvXUjm23USeptember 16, 2025

The Borderlands Twitter account released a graphic showing off some stats from Borderlands 4's launch weekend. While there weren't any of the usual metrics, you did get some interesting stats like the number of items looted from outhouses (1,530,586), the amount of grenade-related deaths (4,563,416), and the number of miles driven across the map (40,476,938.44). Gearbox also broke down just how many boss fights there were, with 62,718,658 attempts. And in a show of community strength, only 16,220,852 of those failed.

Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford added – in what was probably his first non-argument tweet in a few days – that "Holy bananas, you guys played a LOT of Borderlands 4 over the weekend. The backend on-line services all held, which is what we hoped would happen!" Gearbox has also offered Borderlands 4 Shift Codes to players as a thanks for unleashing "SO MUCH mayhem during Borderlands 4's launch weekend."

Have you picked up Borderlands 4 yet? Be sure to check our Borderlands 4 tips if you're starting your journey soon.