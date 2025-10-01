Borderlands 4 director shoots down conspiracy theory about loot drops: "RNGesus is a spiteful god at times"

The loot drop lottery can be an inscrutable thing in a game like Borderlands 4. You can go from feeling like the luckiest Vault Hunter in the galaxy, to believing you'll never get another worthwhile prize again.

The drop rates for certain parts of Borderlands 4 are unpredictable to the point players are starting to breed conspiracy theories. Popular Borderlands content creator Ki11er Six posted on Twitter about some strange rewards on repeated goes against the Foundry Freaks.

"15 runs (still going) in UVHM 5 – 1 dedicated drop. 25 runs with UVHM Off – Not a single dedicated drop," their post reads. "Meanwhile I have FIVE WORLD DROPS. WTF?" Replies indicate others having the same issues, leading to the assertion that doing boss reruns will gleam diminishing returns over time. Anecdotal stats indicate there to be some truth to this.

Eventually, Graeme Timmins, the creative director of Borderlands 4, was tagged in. He dispels any and all theorizing and states it's all just the ebb of flow of RNG. "RNGesus is a spiteful god at times, there aren't any penalties or anything behind the scenes," he says.

September 30, 2025

This has assuaged concerns, as players thank him for the reply. Getting the balance on loot right is one of the more difficult aspects of projects akin to Borderlands 4. You want players to feel rewarded but always be striving for the greatest treasure, and you want a community that lasts well beyond launch, requiring a clear difficulty curve.

Nobody gets it right 100% of the time. Rebalances and tweaks are inevitable. Whether this all gets looked at in the next Borderlands 4 update remains to be seen, but for now, it's all part of Gearbox’s masterplan as the RNGesus du jour.

