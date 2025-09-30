Gearbox pushes Borderlands 4 patch full of Vault Hunter buffs to Thursday to "tweak a few more things" and fit in "proper QA testing," Amon mains assemble a wishlist

The Borderlands 4 patch filled with so many Vault Hunter buffs that Gearbox had to give it its own dedicated update is still coming this week, but a little later than originally planned.

Last week, Borderlands 4 creative director Graeme Timmins teased "too many Vault Hunter buffs" for a patch coming early this week. Gearbox is now targeting a bit later this week, specifically Thursday, October 2.

The main Borderlands Twitter account teased "the Vault Hunter buffs in our Thursday update," and Timmins added a bit of context in a post of his own.

"We wanted to tweak a few more things at the end of last week, so we moved our balance patch to our regular Thursday schedule to allow for proper QA testing," he wrote.

It seems the buffs were able to squeeze into the normal update cycle after all. Previously, Timmins revealed that "we broke [them up] into their own balance update." It's also sounding more and more like the patch is not just buff-first, but perhaps buff-only, though there's still a non-zero chance that some nails get hammered down.

the Vault Hunter buffs in our Thursday update gonna have you like 🫰🤩🫰 pic.twitter.com/rRmuWYXrABSeptember 30, 2025

A scan of the replies to his post, and the main Borderlands post, reveals an especially large group of Amon mains jonesing for buffs, particularly for some of the Forgeknight's less popular weapons and creations. As a Vex main, I'm already eating pretty well, but I wouldn't turn down some new toys. (After all, Vex was featured in the original post.)

Today, Timmins said Gearbox isn't releasing pre-update patch notes or teasers for these buffs "because we may change items based on QA's findings."

Timmins did, however, share a few other specifics orbiting this and future updates, including things that won't be coming this Thursday. The bug affecting the inventory "mark as trash" feature is "fixed in a future patch," he said, but "didn't make this week's update unfortunately."

Lost loot machines failing to prioritize high-rarity loot "will be part of a future major patch" as well, Timmins said in a separate reply.

Borderlands 4 players "CRUSHED" one of the looter shooter's toughest challenges yet as Rafa, so Gearbox is rewarding them with a special Shift code that doesn't expire until 2030.