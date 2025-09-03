Borderlands 4 boss Randy Pitchford says "we’ve been baking this cake for a long time" as he teases the looter shooter's story connections to a new comic issue

Borderlands 4 is right around the corner, launching September 12. But, if you want to get in on the action now, Gearbox Boss Randy Pitchford says the Borderlands: Moxxi's Mysterious Memento comic is what you should be checking out.

Siren Amara from Borderlands 3 and a returning character in Borderlands 4 is looking to "reclaim the highs of her former heroics." Fortunately, recurring character Moxxi has a gig for her. She needs someone to recover a "mysterious artefact," and who better than a former Vault Hunter?

You can learn more about the comic on the Dark Horse website . If you're not convinced, Pitchford's own words may pique your curiosity. "FYI - This issue has connections with some plot elements of Borderlands 4," he tweets. "We’ve been baking this cake for a LONG time."

Both Amara and Moxxie are characters in Borderlands 4, so it makes sense this comic would have some sort of connection to the game. Especially since the Dark Horse website states this was "Created in close collaboration with Gearbox Entertainment."

Some of the people working on the comic also contributed to Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Land of the Giants, colorist Heather Breckel and lettering team Deron Bennet & AndWorld Design, so you know this will be a solid offering.

As for Borderlands 4 itself, the endgame and post-launch roadmap have been revealed . Once you beat the main campaign, you'll be able to start new characters at level 30, so you can get right into the action without having to grind for ages first.

There are also DLC coming in the future that will be paid and add new missions, bosses, and Legendary gear – because if there's one thing a Borderlands game needs, it's lots and lots of loot.

