As Gearbox fixes the PC version, Borderlands 4 creative director says the Switch 2 delay was "the right decision" because "quality matters"

Borderlands 4 creative director Graeme Timmins says the recently announced Switch 2 version delay was "the right decision."

This comes as Borderlands 4 players continue to deal with performance issues, particularly on PC, with Timmins promising more updates following a meaty 758MB patch aimed largely at addressing these issues.

To be clear, the official reasoning for the delay is still that Gearbox simply needs more time to polish the game and "align this release with the addition of cross saves," but it's worth noting the above for context.

Replying to Gearbox's delay announcement on X, Timmins said: "A tough decision, but ultimately the right decision. Quality matters and a delay is the appropriate call."

A tough decision, but ultimately the right decision. Quality matters and a delay is the appropriate call. https://t.co/oZnNJkV7dXSeptember 24, 2025

While neither Timmins nor Gearbox official have linked the delay to performance issues on other consoles and PC, it's natural to side-eye the Switch 2 version when other, more powerful platforms are already struggling with stability.

The Switch 2 version of Borderlands 4 doesn't have a new release date after Gearbox delayed it indefinitely from its original October 3 date.

There are plenty of examples of big, technically demanding AAA games running miraculously well on Switch. From my experience, The Witcher 3 and Alien Isolation have absolutely no business looking and running as smoothly as they do on a mobile platform, but here we are. Gearbox has the potential to do the same with Borderlands 4 on Switch 2, and if that requires a delay to stick the landing, so be it. I just hope the new date isn't too far off.

