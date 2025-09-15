As Borderlands 4 players dub Vex "the strongest vault hunter in the entire series," Gearbox responds to worries regarding potential nerfs: "Chill guys, we're not going to knee-jerk react to anything"

Borderlands 4 just launched, smashing series records in under 24 hours and impressing fans with some of the most interesting Vault Hunters to date – including Vex, a Siren who some players actually think might be too powerful.

Of all the Borderlands 4 characters, it's clear that Vex is already proving herself as a favorite among fans – she's quick, versatile, and what's more, comes with a kit that's near unstoppable if played right. The community has been highlighting just how overpowered Vex can be, with one post showcasing a "hard mode world boss gone in 10 seconds" thanks to the Witchy Trigger Finger augment, which refills ammo and grants extra gun damage.

So here's an example of how overtuned bleed on Vex is right now. This is why she's the strongest vault hunter in the entire series imo. Seriously needs to get nerfed, or even re-worked so that it doesn't invalidate her other skill trees, or the other vault hunters. #Borderlands4 pic.twitter.com/I9NfONZvtfSeptember 14, 2025

A comment sees a player beg developers, "Do not nerf this, it's part of the fun" – a valid fear considering the threads floating around, which display a very OP Vex and generally have Gearbox tagged itself. Elsewhere online, another example of this can be seen in YouTuber Haderaxe's own report "of how overtuned bleed on Vex is right now." Attached to his post is a video of Vex absolutely obliterating the Core Observer boss.

"This is why she's the strongest vault hunter in the entire series, IMO," writes Haderaxe. "Seriously needs to get nerfed, or even re-worked so that it doesn't invalidate her other skill trees, or the other vault hunters." Unsurprisingly, fellow fans are pleading with devs, "Don't nerf, pls," with Borderlands 4 creative director Graeme Timmins jokingly chiming in, "Nerf, you say?" The lead quickly follows up, though, assuring players not to worry.

Chill guys, we're not going to knee jerk react to anything. That said, this looks like a bug we fixed with Harlow and Rafa prior to launch that could recursively cause damage it and actually crashed the game and/or froze the UI. Going to investigate, could be legit stability probSeptember 14, 2025

"Chill guys, we're not going to knee-jerk react to anything," states Timmins, going on to say there could be a bug-related explanation for at least some of the perceived overpoweredness of Vex. "That said, this looks like a bug we fixed with Harlow and Rafa prior to launch that could recursively cause damage and actually crashed the game and/or froze the UI. Going to investigate, could be legit stability prob."

Here's hoping Vex stays powerful – but not too powerful. Our own Borderlands 4 review describes the game as "undeniably an excellent looter shooter," so it's safe to say that aside from any balancing or performance-related issues, it stands as one of the best Borderlands games.

Playing through the new action RPG yourself? Be sure to check our Borderlands 4 tips for a smooth start in Kairos.