BlizzCon 2026 tickets go on sale this week with a limited-time early bird offer making passes $40 cheaper

BlizzCon 2026 tickets are set to go on sale later this week ahead of the event's return next September , and for the first time, fans can get themselves a slightly cheaper rate if they strike fast.

Announced in a blog post today, Blizzard confirms it's offering cheaper early bird passes between November 7 at 9am PST/ 12pm ET/ 5PM GMT until November 9 at 11:59pm PST (that's November 10 at 2:59am ET or 7:59am GMT), as long as supplies last. An early bird pass will cost $249.99, including taxes and fees, coming in $40 cheaper than the standard rate. You'll also be able to buy four tickets per account.

If you miss out on the early bird sale, then fear not – standard passes will go on sale on November 18 at 9am PST / 12pm ET / 5pm GMT, and they'll cost $289.99 each, including taxes and fees. Tickets will be available via Tixr, and both early bird and standard passes will give you two-day admission for the weekend (September 12-13), in addition to some "exclusive BlizzCon commemorative items" and in-game rewards.

As for what attendees can expect, the opening ceremony is set to feature some "major announcements," and there'll be developer panels in addition to other speakers. Blizzard Arcade makes a return to let fans play Blizzard games of old (and new) with fellow attendees, and Community Night will be home to cosplay contests. That's in addition to the Darkmoon Faire and BlizzCon Store to pick up some merch, esports events like the Overwatch World Cup, and more.

It's worth noting that 'add-ons' are also being sold for certain experiences – the Darkmoon Faire After Hours add-on can be purchased to offer "a late-night treat" (a three-hour event on the Saturday evening, in addition to "20 Faire Tokens and a collectible credential") for $89.99, while the BlizzCon Charity Night add-on costs $499.99 (an amount that will be donated in full to Make-A-Wish).

It's nice to see the event return, anyway – it was canceled in 2020, 2022, and 2024 in addition to this year, so it's not had the best run of late, but hopefully next year's BlizzCon will be a good one.

