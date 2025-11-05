BlizzCon 2026 tickets go on sale this week with a limited-time early bird offer making passes $40 cheaper

BlizzCon 2026 tickets are set to go on sale later this week ahead of the event's return next September, and for the first time, fans can get themselves a slightly cheaper rate if they strike fast.

Announced in a blog post today, Blizzard confirms it's offering cheaper early bird passes between November 7 at 9am PST/ 12pm ET/ 5PM GMT until November 9 at 11:59pm PST (that's November 10 at 2:59am ET or 7:59am GMT), as long as supplies last. An early bird pass will cost $249.99, including taxes and fees, coming in $40 cheaper than the standard rate. You'll also be able to buy four tickets per account.

If you miss out on the early bird sale, then fear not – standard passes will go on sale on November 18 at 9am PST / 12pm ET / 5pm GMT, and they'll cost $289.99 each, including taxes and fees. Tickets will be available via Tixr, and both early bird and standard passes will give you two-day admission for the weekend (September 12-13), in addition to some "exclusive BlizzCon commemorative items" and in-game rewards.

It's worth noting that 'add-ons' are also being sold for certain experiences – the Darkmoon Faire After Hours add-on can be purchased to offer "a late-night treat" (a three-hour event on the Saturday evening, in addition to "20 Faire Tokens and a collectible credential") for $89.99, while the BlizzCon Charity Night add-on costs $499.99 (an amount that will be donated in full to Make-A-Wish).

It's nice to see the event return, anyway – it was canceled in 2020, 2022, and 2024 in addition to this year, so it's not had the best run of late, but hopefully next year's BlizzCon will be a good one.

Catherine Lewis
Deputy News Editor

