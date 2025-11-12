Battlefield Redsec devs are "watching all the videos" to figure out what to patch, and there are some "things that caught us by surprise"

Battlefield Redsec is here, but as with any live service game, launch doesn't mean that the work is over. The devs are already working on fixing issues that players report, and they're even studying on YouTube to figure out where their efforts are needed most.

Creative director Thomas Andersson tells GamesRadar+ that he feels "really proud" of launching a free-to-play Battlefield experience.

"I was traveling last week, so I haven't been able to play for a week, and I'm itching to get in to see what's going on," Andersson says. "But I've been trying to keep up on YouTube, and we're always monitoring and seeing how people are getting on. Seeing if there's anything that we want to adjust, and then continuing on with our plans for ever evolving that content, making sure that it's fresh in there."

Similarly, design director Justin Wiebe says he "couldn't be more thrilled with the way the game's launched," adding that "the team is so hungry."

Wiebe says the team is "going through, watching all the videos, taking notes on things. Some things we've already improved, and we're like, 'Okay, we've already got that that's coming in a quick patch,' and other things that caught us by surprise, that you only experience when it's wild. Then it's like, 'okay, so here's a few things that we take note of.'"

The jury's still out on how the battle royale will be received in the long term – our Battlefield Redsec review awards it three stars out of five, saying that it "strays from Battlefield's core identity." The 44% positive 'mixed' reception on Steam suggests the community feels similarly.

But, as Wiebe explains, the devs are working on improvements "as well as continuing to work on our constant live service updates to make sure we're creating a plan that's going to evolve the content from there. But we think this is a really solid foundation from which we're then launching our major live services platform on."

