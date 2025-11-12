Battlefield Redsec devs are "watching all the videos" to figure out what to patch, and there are some "things that caught us by surprise"

"I've been trying to keep up on YouTube, and we're always monitoring and seeing how people are getting on"

Battlefield Redsec
Battlefield Redsec is here, but as with any live service game, launch doesn't mean that the work is over. The devs are already working on fixing issues that players report, and they're even studying on YouTube to figure out where their efforts are needed most.

Creative director Thomas Andersson tells GamesRadar+ that he feels "really proud" of launching a free-to-play Battlefield experience.

The jury's still out on how the battle royale will be received in the long term – our Battlefield Redsec review awards it three stars out of five, saying that it "strays from Battlefield's core identity." The 44% positive 'mixed' reception on Steam suggests the community feels similarly.

