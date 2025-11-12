Battlefield Redsec devs wanted to create the "deadliest ring" a battle royale has ever had: "There's nothing that glorifies that destruction better than a massive wall of fire"

Between the powerful vehicles and the large, destructible map, Battlefield Redsec truly imbues the battle royale formula with the militarized chaos the series is known for. One big change the free FPS brings is insta-death if you're caught in the encroaching circle of wildfire, something that was part of a particular MO for the developers.

"We talked a lot about what we don't want to see; people camping outside of the ring area and those kinds of things," Thomas Andersson, creative director on Battlefield 6, tells GamesRadar+ about making Redsec. "Justin [Wiebe, studio design director at Ripple Effect Studios] and I were both very passionate about that. What would happen if we did the deadliest ring in battle royale? Like, [what if] people truly feared this thing."

Something akin to a "Yes, and?" philosophy drove development forward. "We didn't want to shy away and say, 'Oh, maybe we shouldn't, it's too powerful,'" Wiebe explains. "We said, 'No, let's add combat vehicles, but then let's make sure teams are empowered against them,' that they can learn how to take them on, that they don't feel like victims."

There's definitely a more frenzied atmosphere when the numbers start dwindling in Redsec compared to Warzone, Fortnite, or PUBG. If you're caught in the ceaseless fire, you can't recover. Your round is simply over. It makes the final ten more ruthless and forces you to be that much more cunning as you navigate the map.

"Battlefield is all about massive scale, just enormous maps and destruction," Wiebe adds. "There's nothing that glorifies that destruction better than a massive wall of fire, burning everything, and sending it crashing to the ground around you."

