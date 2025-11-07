Battlefield Redsec very clearly copies Call of Duty: Warzone's homework, offering a familiar and safe Battle Royale experience that, admittedly, does feel streamlined in places but is largely uninventive. Paired with the exhilarating Gauntlet mode, this free-to-play experience is a sound framework for further developments, but it strays from Battlefield's core identity and its ambitions for the future fill me more with dread than excitement.

Why you can trust GamesRadar+ Our experts review games, movies and tech over countless hours, so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about our reviews policy.

Dropping into the sun-soaked coastal hills of Fort Lyndon in my first Battlefield Redsec mission, it's immediately apparent which other battle royale game is its core inspiration. Scrabbling for guns that I've never used in regular Battlefield 6 multiplayer, shoving armor plates down my vest while getting shot at from any number of abandoned military installations, and trying to make sense of all sorts of tactical jargon objectives to get better loot for the endgame – it's all a bit Call of Duty: Warzone.

That's hardly surprising given that Warzone is also based on the bones of a modern military shooter and was a big success – why wouldn't EA and Battlefield Studios want to use that as reference for its own modern military battle royale? But Battlefield Redsec arriving late to the party, wearing the same outfit as someone else, and riding the coattails of an old friend, means I can't help but feel a little disappointed. The instant familiarity from both Battlefield 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone means Redsec is easy to dive into, but it doesn't exactly stand out for its innovations in the battle royale space, especially this late to the game.

However, that's not to say Battlefield Redsec is a bad time overall. While Battle Royale is its focus, this free-to-play Battlefield 6 spinoff clearly has ambitions to become much bigger and last for years to come. There's certainly promise as Redsec at least packs a few flourishes and refinements, too, making for a foundation that is undeniably solid, but not necessarily the most exciting if you're after something truly fresh.

One battle royale after another

(Image credit: EA)

Fast Facts Release date: October 28, 2025

Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Developer: Battlefield Studios

Publisher: EA

Battlefield Redsec's Battle Royale mode is, to put it concisely, perfectly adequate – it ticks all the right boxes for a battle royale, but it's not especially unique either. After getting my first win from a tense few minutes of riding the inescapable ring with only a pathetic bus shelter for cover, only to be forced to charge the final duo, the celebration I mustered was more a relieved sigh than a victorious cheer.

The problem I've found with Battlefield Redsec's battle royale is that, even after just a few matches, I feel like I've seen everything already – it just feels like a streamlined version of Call of Duty: Warzone. The Missions system offers powerful rewards directly rather than using Warzone's cash approach. Gadgets and killstreak reward-like items, such as air strikes, UAVs, and defibrillators, are available as floor loot rather than from Buy Stations. And everyone gets a free second chance to drop back in after dying, skipping the nerve-shredding one-on-one Gulag fight. I certainly prefer this streamlined approach as it keeps things simple, circumventing the money middleman, but it's not exactly exciting innovation.

Even when it tries to be different, I'm still not totally convinced by its efforts either. One of the major differences I've noticed in Redsec compared to other battle royale games is that its chemical fire ring is always closing in and lethal right from the start. It's not something I've personally seen before, save for a limited-time mode in Apex Legends, and I think there's a reason for that. The looming threat of incineration means matches are sometimes a blur of mild-to-severe panic rather than a rollercoaster of intensity that comes from a traditional multi-stage ring. Some players will relish that tension, but I much prefer having the chance to catch my breath and plan with my team.

(Image credit: EA)

Although, these improvements make Battlefield Redsec Battle Royale an undeniably solid foundation. Fort Lyndon is a good first stab at a battle royale map with a nice mix of landmarks, mixing urban and suburban architecture with military installations, verdant hills, and dust bowls with the California sun keeping drab tones at bay. Tanks are also present to add some all-out warfare zing but aren't easy to get and thankfully can't always run riot due to the amount of anti-tank gear squads can come by.