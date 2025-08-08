Battlefield 6's beta has only been running for a day, but it's already suffering from a FPS curse with cheaters breaking out the wallhacks

Shocking absolutely no one, Battlefield 6 already has players cheating during the beta period because FPS players may never know peace.

We're in the first wave of Battlefield 6 beta times, and it's already the most popular Battlefield ever on Steam, so it's no wonder a former Blizzard boss thinks Battlefield 6 will "boot stomp" Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.



However, being an FPS game comes with the usual quirks – namely, it's the genre that feels the most susceptible to cheaters. Most cheaters wait until the full game is out so they can take advantage, but the Battlefield 6 beta ones are already on top of it, as wallhacks have already emerged.

BATTLEFIELD 6 cheats | Cheaters are safe! Don't worry. Стримеры читеры очень рады! - YouTube Watch On

As reported by Insider Gaming, cheaters have already bypassed EA's Javelin Anti-cheat system and are deploying wallhacks in the game. Various clips have surfaced of players running rampant with the clear visual of their enemies' whereabouts at all times, with one user using clips of it to throw shade at the Call of Duty account to try and convince them to avoid using Kernel-level anti-cheat.

Of course, the real question is, why? Using cheats like this is pretty lame anyway, because why would you play a game to not actually play it, but to do it on a beta where there's no actual progression because it'll be wiped in a week's time... And by using these cheats on the beta, you just give Battlefield Studios a better chance of identifying and addressing them before the game comes, which I suppose could be somewhat of a win. You might want to turn off the Battlefield 6 crossplay for the time being if you're on console, though.

