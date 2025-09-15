Battlefield 6 uses the same destruction systems for both Multiplayer and Battle Royale mode, but you'll have to think wisely before smashing: "Just destroying everything isn't a good idea"

Those who have played a bit of Battlefield 6 during its open beta period ahead of its full October 10 release might have had the jarring realization they don't have godlike power. While this truth might be shocking, it seems that remaining humble is a necessary factor of the realistic destruction systems the military FPS uses for its Multiplayer and Battle Royale modes.

These "systems," as Battlefield producer David Sirland calls them in a series of posts on Twitter, apparently require at least a healthy respect for the intricacies of plywood. Battlefield 6 players will be able to King Kong their way through environments like the smash-happy militiamen they are, but Sirland explains that not everything is built to break.

"Same systems," Sirland confirms to a fan wondering about the differences in the way destruction works between Battlefield 6's Multiplayer and Battle Royale. The producer elaborates that, in both modes, destruction mechanics "still leave designed aftermath rubble."

However, the kind of rubble you leave behind – or how successful you are at tearing structures down in the first place – "heavily depends on the type of house and materials," Sirland continues.

"Just destroying everything isn't a good idea – we know this," he says. "It's not hard to do that either, in fact, what we are doing is much harder to get readable, and playing great."

"Have you been to SoCal? All houses are made of plywood with plaster to make it look like stone," Sirland concludes. "Of course, that is reflected in our destruction too?"

