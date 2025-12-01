Battlefield 6 revives Labs playtest program, reminds the inevitable leakers they are under NDA, and teases tests for "map layouts, pacing, and alternative team compositions such as smaller player counts"

Battlefield Labs is making a comeback very soon, and things are kicking off with an early look at the December 9 game update for Battlefield 6. But the devs are already teasing far bigger and more experimental features and changes for the program, offering the community a chance to drop feedback and change the shape of these additions. Just, uh… y'all remember this stuff is NDA'd, right?

"Tomorrow, we're bringing Battlefield Labs back online," the devs say in a message to the community posted on social media. "Earlier phases of Battlefield Labs helped us gather fast, focused feedback on new ideas before they reached our live game. We're now evolving and building on that foundation on how we test together as a part of our commitment to deliver the biggest and most exciting Battlefield live service in franchise history."

The first of the new Labs playtests runs on December 2 from 4 to 6pm PST on NA servers and 7 to 9pm CET on EU servers, and it will only be available on PC through the EA app and Steam. This test will offer an early look at "some of the changes and content arriving in the December 9 game update," including those promised audio fixes, improvements to networking and hit registration, and "broader adjustments across key combat systems that influence all experiences."