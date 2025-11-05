Battlefield 6 players rig their own anti-crossplay on PC to avoid controller players with the "massive advantage" of aim assist

Many great FPS games have been divided between players on controllers versus keyboard-and-mouse, and Battlefield 6 is no exception. Some over-tuned aim assistance is apparently giving those on joypads an advantage, leading members of the community to figure out a workaround.

Shooter-centric YouTuber, streamer and pro player Otto 'ottr' Boström posted on Twitter about the way he's managed to level the playing field against what he deems a "massive advantage": remove crossplay by editing PC files. "Tired of the OP Aim Assist? Here's how to turn off crossplay on PC," he says, with the file directory on what to add to switch crossplay off. He includes a handy image to boot.

He mentions that doing so right now just leads to playing with more bots, because there aren't enough players for fully human matches, but if it becomes a trend, he believes it'll lead to more "solid games." Replies have people pointing out lots of PC users are still on controller, to which ottr notes he’s seen some "insane beams" and this "significantly reduces the risk" of encountering them.

Battlefield 6 Season 1 Intro Cinematic - YouTube Watch On

Aim assist is becoming an increasingly large bugbear within the Battlefield 6 playerbase at large. There are complaints that it's over-tuned and creating unfair advantages. Some changes are being rolled out, and the adjoining recoil is being reviewed, though devs have mentioned alterations on that front aren’t a dead cert for now.

This isn't the first makeshift solution people have created for problems within Battlefield 6. A rash of bot farms sprang up through Portal to help with slower progression before XP gains were changed to make ascending through the ranks easier. Should this method take off, EA, DICE, and the other studios involved in the series may wind up taking action sooner rather than later.

Battlefield 6 player goes to extreme lengths to prove the new maps are much smaller than in previous games, painstakingly scaling pixels to meters: "I've done nothing but work on this the entire weekend."