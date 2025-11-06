Battlefield 6 lead says "stick it out" on bots, because they're essential to avoid waiting "possibly forever" to get into "the playlist of your choice in regions with low population"

Although he says he's open to hearing it if players can point out what the "problem" is

Battlefield 6 lead David Sirland has explained why bots exist in the game, and that players will have to make do for now.

While the current trend in multiplayer complaints is centered on skill-based matchmaking (which Battlefield 6 appears to have, although EA hasn't fully confirmed how it works), players have been vocal about the prevalence of bots in their games. As such, Battlefield 6 lead David Sirland says, "It's clear there is confusion on what makes bots be in games in BF6," before breaking it down in a lengthy thread on Twitter.

When a fan responded saying EA refuses to "acknowledge there is a problem," Sirland responded, "I am looking for detailed, specific issues. And first you need to understand what it is SUPPOSED to do. Then I can see what is happening (outside of that) - and look for the problem and a fix." So, if the community sincerely believes there is a problem with Battlefield bots beyond them working as intended, the team seems open to fixing it.

