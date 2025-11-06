Battlefield 6 lead says "stick it out" on bots, because they're essential to avoid waiting "possibly forever" to get into "the playlist of your choice in regions with low population"

Battlefield 6 lead David Sirland has explained why bots exist in the game, and that players will have to make do for now.

While the current trend in multiplayer complaints is centered on skill-based matchmaking (which Battlefield 6 appears to have , although EA hasn't fully confirmed how it works), players have been vocal about the prevalence of bots in their games. As such, Battlefield 6 lead David Sirland says, "It's clear there is confusion on what makes bots be in games in BF6," before breaking it down in a lengthy thread on Twitter .

Sirland explained that bots enter a game only when the pre-round takes too long before filling up to 24 players per side. He explains that each time a player from the same region and playlist joins, the bot will be filtered out. If two teams of 24 are in the game, the bots won't appear, even if the lobbies can handle 64 players.

Sirland added that "The alternative to doing this, would be full on waiting (possibly forever) to play on the playlist of your choice in regions with low population." He adds that players who keep leaving when they see bots "stick it out (or atleast give it a minute or two, or how may you are willing to try and wait for)" before deeming a match to be too packed with bots.

I don't refuse to do that at all? I am looking for detailed, specific issues. And first you need to understand what it is SUPPOSED to do. Then I can see what is happening (outside of that) - and look for the problem and a fix.November 5, 2025

When a fan responded saying EA refuses to "acknowledge there is a problem," Sirland responded, "I am looking for detailed, specific issues. And first you need to understand what it is SUPPOSED to do. Then I can see what is happening (outside of that) - and look for the problem and a fix." So, if the community sincerely believes there is a problem with Battlefield bots beyond them working as intended, the team seems open to fixing it.

