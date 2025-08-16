Battlefield 6 beta's real hero was one streamer who ran around rubbing his evil hands together and gleefully defibbing entire lobbies

The Battlefield 6 beta is full of heroes, least of which are the support players who frantically run around maps reviving allies in-game with a defibrillator. I'd argue they're only outmatched by one maniacal streamer who's been running around doing exactly the same thing with his defibrillator... this targeting foes.

The easiest way to revive in the Battlefield 6 beta is to play as a support class, equip the defibrillator, charge up the gadget, and then hit a downed ally to instantly get them back into the game. Thankfully, killing folks using the same exact method works just as well as streamer Lirik has proven over the two beta weekends.

The shooter-focused content creator has spent entire Battlefield 6 matches rubbing his sinister hands together before gleefully defibbing entire lobbies, literally. He's unstoppable with the normally unassuming 'weapon.' See for yourself below.

No Battlefield 6 beta today means no Lirik defibbing entire lobbies pic.twitter.com/kQ7QxcDjE3August 11, 2025

Lirik spent tons of time wiping out enemy teams with an electric shock last weekend, but his multi-kill rampages extended into this current Battlefield 6 beta period too. His most recent stream even sees him whipping out the defib constantly. "I take resurrecting very serious," he joked while helping downed players only if they happen to be on the way to the next kill.

Elsewhere in the streamer sphere, former pro player Shroud called the upcoming game a "banger," but he also recommended going back to the last Battlefield game to appreciate just how much B6 has improved the series.

