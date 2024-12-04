The first part of the huge Baldur's Gate 3-themed Stardew Valley mod is complete, and "it won't be long now" until its release

The huge Baldur's Gate 3 -themed Stardew Valley mod, Baldur's Village, just got a huge step closer to its completion, as one of the mod creators confirms its "first part" is now finished.

Created entirely by fans, Baldur's Village was first revealed back in April , and it looks like a dream come true for farming sim fans who want to spend even more time with the cast of Larian Studios' massive RPG. Project contributor Xun (@XunHe1145 on Twitter) previously revealed that the first version of the mod will include all of Baldur's Gate 3's origin characters, with one romanceable one in the form of Astarion. They admitted that making character events "has proven to be more challenging than expected," so other characters will be in the mod without them, although "we'll consider adding new events and marriageable chars based on [downloads] and donations."

Xun previously predicted that the first part of the mod would be ready around fall or winter , and it looks like they were about right, as the focus has now shifted to translating it. "The first part of our mod is finished, and we've had amazing players from around the world volunteer to help translate it into different languages," they write. "Since most volunteers will be translating from English, and our team primarily works in Chinese, we've decided to focus on wrapping up the English version first. This way, both the Chinese and English versions will be ready for players as soon as we launch."

They explain that "new translators" have been brought on board to help with the process, but things will still "take a bit more time" just because there's so much text. Xun adds that an update to Stardew Valley mod loader SMAPI "forced us to go back and retest the whole mod," which also uncovered some extra bugs.

The first part of our mod is finished, and we've had amazing players from around the world volunteer to help translate it into different languages. Since most volunteers will be translating from English, and our team primarily works in Chinese, we’ve decided to focus on wrapping… pic.twitter.com/4iF3y6nCAsDecember 3, 2024

Although there's still a little longer to wait, Xun has shared some more glimpses of what's to come with a selection of juicy new screenshots. "It won't be long now," they reassure fans, adding: "This is the last update before the official launch. Thank you so much for your patience and support!"

Considering what Xun has described of the scale of the mod, it's genuinely very impressive that so much progress has been made on it over these past few months. It'll be exciting to see what it's like when it launches, and that goes double for Astarion fans eager to hang out with their favorite vampire in any in-game universe.

Baldur's Gate 3 has had over 3,000 mods and 70 million mod downloads in just under 3 months, including a Larian favorite that makes enemies turn into cheese .