"Of course" Baldur's Gate 4 is going to happen, Wizards of the Coast boss says, but that's not the D&D game Star Wars Jedi and God of War 3's director is working on

While Wizards of the Coast's president says "of course" there's going to be a Baldur's Gate 4 eventually, that's not what the new studio from Star Wars Jedi director Stig Asmussen is making right now.

Last year, Asmussen, who previously worked on multiple God of War games and served as the director of God of War 3 as well as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor, unveiled a new AAA studio – Giant Skull – with the goal of creating "game-play driven, story immersed, action-adventure games set in captivating worlds."

Since then, it was revealed that Hasbro subsidiary Wizards of the Coast "has signed an exclusive publishing agreement with Giant Skull" to build "an all-new, single-player action-adventure title set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons." In a new interview with The Game Business , however, Wizards of the Coast president John Hight says this game isn't secretly the next Baldur's Gate instalment.

"Baldur's Gate is an incredible game," Hight says. "And of course, we're going to do a successor. This is not the successor to that game. We go to Stig and his team to tell an incredible story and bring D&D to a very broad audience. Ideally, the game will appeal to D&D players because it will help them realize their imagination. But it's also going to hopefully appeal to people that love playing action games, that love the Jedi games, that love God of War games."

He reiterates that D&D is "a playground and it really is for everyone," adding: "Hundreds of millions of people have either played D&D or been aware of D&D, and we want to perpetuate that for the next 50 years."

Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios has also confirmed that it won't be working on the next game in the series , so although we're seemingly no closer to finding out who is, at least we can rule another studio out, I guess? Either way, there's plenty of D&D goodness on the horizon, which is great news.

Baldur's Gate 3 publishing lead defends Mafia: The Old Country's lack of swimming after clips go viral, says "endlessly layering on mechanics maketh a good game not."