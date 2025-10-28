Baldur's Gate 3 publishing lead says what we're all thinking about Microsoft's supposed new Xbox: that's just a gaming PC

Gaming enthusiasts and developers alike are responding to circulating discussions regarding the possible PC-adjacent new Xbox console coming as the next-gen console from Microsoft, including one of the masterminds behind Baldur's Gate 3.

A recent report on the potential new Xbox from Windows Central has been making rounds online thanks to its supposed similarities to a PC. With comparisons drawn between the Xbox Full Screen Experience to Valve's own SteamOS interface and Big Picture Mode, one that users may be able to exit out of to access Windows as they would on a laptop or desktop, it's no wonder why – and Larian Studios publishing director Michael "Cromwelp" Douse agrees.

Responding to the news of the possible computer-esque console coming next from Xbox, he writes in a post what many are thinking (albeit amusingly spelling things incorrectly: "That's an conputer." He's, uh, not exactly wrong – the potential next-gen Xbox device certainly does sound like it leans more into the PC side of things than your usual console features, and the Baldur's Gate 3 publishing lead isn't the only industry figure to express as much.

thats called an conputer https://t.co/nvpeNhkcK7October 27, 2025

Mike Ybarra, former president of Blizzard Entertainment and Xbox corporate vice president, similarly stated that the reported new Xbox consoles are "just PCs" – and he even went as far as arguing that (and the fact that World of Warcraft will supposedly be playable on them) is why Blizzard is removing World of Warcraft combat mods when its upcoming expansion Midnight releases. Many gamers also seem to agree with the computer comparisons.

One jokes under Douse's thread that the Xbox is "gonna be the most widely adopted pre-built on the market." There's no telling what the next-gen console will look like until Microsoft reveals more, itself, though – but I do personally love me a good gaming PC.

Searching for something fresh to play now? Browse through our quick rundown of the most exciting new games coming this year and beyond for more.