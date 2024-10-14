As re-sales of the Baldur's Gate 3 Collector's Edition reach $3,000, one dev condemns scalpers: "It's designed to make someone happy, not rich"

It seems that Larian Studios isn't afraid to openly disapprove of Baldur's Gate 3 scalpers, with publishing director Michael Douse calling them out online.

As seen in a recent eye-watering screenshot posted by the lead, copies of the RPG's limited Collector's Edition are going for thousands on websites like eBay. "Hate scalpers, man," writes Douse, condemning the scalpers' overpriced listings. "I understand how commodity works, but this CE isn't a commodity it's designed to make someone happy, not rich. If you're buying it to trade, all you're doing is making someone sad."

Hate scalpers, man. I understand how commodity works, but this CE isn’t a commodity it’s designed to make someone happy, not rich. If you’re buying it to trade, all you’re doing is making someone sad. pic.twitter.com/vtH2CX3OhQOctober 12, 2024

While it's a sad sight to behold, especially as a dedicated fan of Baldur's Gate 3 myself, it's unfortunately not all that surprising - after all, copies of the Collector's Edition were being resold for over $1,000 back in 2023. That's a far throw from Larian's original price for the limited edition at just $269.99. Baldur's Gate 3 isn't the only product in gaming affected by greedy online scalpers recently, either.

The stunning PS5 Pro 30th anniversary bundle has been making rounds on eBay and other such sites with prices upwards of $5,000, with some listings even going for a whopping $10,000 or more. It's a tough market for us hopeful collectors - you either wait in a seemingly impossible queue and never get through to snag something from the official seller, or you pay five times the actual price to ensure you get it.

