As Baldur's Gate 3 devs cook away on what's next, the RPG's publishing lead is "glad" Dragon Age: The Veilguard offers fans "new fantasy characters to look forward to"

It looks like Dragon Age stans aren't the only ones looking forward to The Veilguard this fall - Baldur's Gate 3 developers are, too.

Producing a game as good as Baldur's Gate 3 can't be easy, but developer Larian Studios is currently chipping away at another "two very ambitious RPGs" nonetheless, including its mysterious project codenamed Excalibur . While the mastermind studio works on upcoming titles, it seems that its devs are joining in on the recent Dragon Age excitement. In a relatable post on Twitter, Larian's head of publishing, Micheal Douse, shares as much, revealing that he's "excited for more Dragon Age."

I’m excited for more Dragon Age and I’m glad our own audience have new fantasy characters to look forward to while we’re cooking away. The gameplay trailer looked cool!June 11, 2024

Calling BioWare 's new gameplay trailer for The Veilguard "cool," Douse says that he's "glad our own audience have new fantasy characters to look forward to while we’re cooking away." What could this cooking be in reference to? In a comment, the dev explains that he's talking about Larian's "Two deliberately very different games (which is good) joined thematically by a few principle vibes (character, narrative, romance) that should be enjoyed as part of a giant RPG buffet."

Two deliberately very different games (which is good) joined thematically by a few principle vibes (character, narrative, romance) that should be enjoyed as part of a giant RPG buffet. Just two different proteins yo! Gouge down.June 11, 2024

Just as The Veilguard "absolutely" features romance and strives to offer "the best narrative experience" it possibly can, it sounds like Larian's new RPGs will, too. If that means more companions like Astarion and Shadowheart, I'm certainly ready. Now I don't know whether to be more excited for The Veilguard or Larian's own "two different proteins," to be quite frank. Either way, I'm sure I'll enjoy pouring another thousand hours into something other than Baldur's Gate 3.

Baldur's Gate 3 players on Steam have now spent longer in the RPG on average than Bethesda fans have in Skyrim, in true D&D fashion